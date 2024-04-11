Suhaagan Chudail Cast: Adnan Khan's Co-star Joins Nia Sharma's Show, To Play Negative Lead

Suhaagan
Chudail
Cast:
After
scrapping
Adnan
Khan
and
Mallika
Singh
starrer
Pracchand
Ashok,
Colors
channel
is
all
set
to
launch
a
series
of
new
shows
in
the
coming
weeks.
The
leading
GEC
is
ready
to
rejig
its
weekday
programming
with
the
addition
of
three
new
shows.
If
the
recent
buzz
is
to
be
believed,
the
makers
of
Suhaagan
Chudail
have
finalised
their
negative
lead.
According
to
a
report
in
a
leading
daily,
Adnan
Khan
and
Mallika
Singh's
Pracchand
Ashoka
co-star
will
be
seen
as
the
negative
lead
of
the
serial.
Suhaagan
Chudail
will
be
the
next
big
launch
on
Colors
channel
after
Lakshmi
Narayan
and
Krishna
Mohini.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates.
Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 23:25 [IST]