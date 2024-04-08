Suhaagan Chudail Cast: Not Shehzada Dhami, Zayn Ibad Khan To Play Lead Opposite Nia Sharma- EXCLUSIVE Details

Suhaagan
Chudail
cast:
Colors
channel
is
all
set
to
take
the
audience
on
a
roller
coaster
ride
filled
with
drama,
emotions
and
thrill
in
its
new
show
titled
Suhaagan
Chudail.
The
leading
GEC
is
gearing
up
for
the
launch
of
several
new
dramas,
promising
to
entertain
the
viewers
with
different
content.
Colors
will
end
April
2024
on
a
blockbuster
note
with
the
launch
of
Lakshmi
Narayan.
The
mythological
show
is
replacing
Pracchand
Ashok
at
10pm
slot.
It
will
be
followed
by
Krishna
Mohini,
which
stars
Fahmaan
Khan
and
Debattama
Saha
in
lead
roles.
SHEHZADA
DHAMI
NOT
PART
OF
SUHAAGAN
CHUDAIL
SERIAL
Gossip
mills
were
buzzing
with
the
rumours
that
Shehzada
Dhami
would
play
the
male
lead
in
Suhaagan
Chudail.
It
was
said
that
the
actor
has
bagged
his
new
show
days
after
getting
replaced
from
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai.
Speculations
were
rife
that
Shehzada
would
be
seen
in
a
new
show
after
getting
ousted
from
YRKKH.
The
producer
had
released
a
statement,
announcing
his
departure
to
unprofessionalism.
"Recent
events
have
prompted
Directors
Kut
Production
to
take
a
firm
stance
against
unprofessional
behavior
displayed
by
two
actors
from
the
TV
show
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
Shehzada
Dhami,
and
Pratiksha
Honmukhe.
Shehzada
Dhami's
disregard
for
work
ethics
became
evident
from
day
one,
as
he
consistently
threw
tantrums
and
mistreated
the
crew," Rajan
Shahi
said
in
his
official
statement
as
quoted
as
saying
by
BollywoodLife.
SUHAAGAN
CHUDAIL
MALE
LEAD
NAME:
WHO
IS
ZAYN
IBAD
KHAN?
Filmibeat
has
a
piece
of
exciting
information
for
our
beloved
readers.
If
you
are
eagerly
waiting
for
Suhaagan
Chudail,
you
need
to
read
this.
A
reliable
industry
source
exclusively
told
Filmibeat,
"Shehzada
Dhami
is
not
playing
the
male
lead
role
in
Suhaagan
Chudail.
The
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
is
not
in
the
contention
for
the
role
as
the
makers
have
finalised
Zayn
Ibad
Khan.
He
perfectly
fits
the
bill
for
the
character
and
it
a
nice
addition
to
the
star-studded
cast.
The
actor
impressed
the
casting
team
with
his
audition
and
look
as
we
cannot
wait
to
see
him
opposite
Nia
Sharma."
"Zayn
Ibad
Khan
will
be
playing
the
role
of
Moksh
and
his
character
is
mighty
important
for
the
storyline," the
source
added.
The
handsome
hunk
is
known
for
his
role
in
Aashiqana,
which
beamed
on
a
leading
OTT
platform.