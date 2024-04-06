Suhaagan Chudail: Shehzada Dhami Bags NEW Show After Getting FIRED From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Suhaagan Chudail launch date: Shehzada Dhami has remained in the headlines ever since he was fired from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The handsome hunk was ousted from the hit Star Plus serial after Rajan Shahi accused him of unprofessionalism. He and Pratiksha Honmukhe were asked to leave the set after the producer terminated their contracts.

WHY WAS SHEHZADA DHAMI REPLACED IN YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI?

Last month, Rajan Shahi announced the departure of Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe, stating that the production house took a firm stand against their unprofessional behaviour. He released a statement, revealing the reason behind revealing Shehzada in YRKKH.

In his statement, the Anupamaa producer accused Shehzada of throwing tantrums and misbehaving with crew on the set. He stated that Dhami's 'disegard for ethics was evident since day one of shoot'.

Rajan Shahi mentioned that the Choti Sarrdaarni actor mistreated the crew members as he alleged that Dhami was unprofessional.

"Recent events have prompted Directors Kut Production to take a firm stance against unprofessional behavior displayed by two actors from the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Shehzada Dhami, and Pratiksha Honmukhe. Shehzada Dhami's disregard for work ethics became evident from day one, as he consistently threw tantrums and mistreated the crew," Rajan Shahi said in his official statement as quoted as saying by BollywoodLife.