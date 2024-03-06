Superstar Singer 3 Contestants Name: 12-year-old Atharva Mishra Delivers Quirky Performance, Deets Inside

Starting 9th March, get ready to embark on a melodious journey with Sony Entertainment Television's homegrown kids singing reality show, 'Superstar Singer 3'. In the quest to discover 'Sangeet Ke Naye Hunar Jo Banenge Kal Ke Darohar', this season will bring forth some extraordinary singing talent and the platform will build upon the legacy and heritage of Indian music. Grooming the rising stars with immense passion for singing will be the captains Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Salman Ali, Mohd Danish, and Sayali Kamble. Indian pop sensation, Neha Kakkar, will inspire the children as the 'Super Judge', boosting the spirits of these young dynamites to push the envelope, promising an unparalleled musical experience.

But it will be 12-year-old Atharva Mishra, from Kabir Math, Varanasi (UP) who will add a unique classical twist to the iconic nursery rhyme, 'Johnny Johnny', and win millions of hearts as he gives an incredible performance with his quirky singing style.

Impressed by his singing, Neha Kakkar says, "The performance was outstanding, and one that is unheard of. I am shocked. It was so good, Atharva, I can feel the effort and practice behind the making of this wonderful classic. A good singer takes on any challenges, and Atharva, the same is reflected in you. The way you performed Johnny- Johnny with an Indian musical touch is commendable. Keep it up!

Speaking about this unique choice of song, Atharva Mishra said, "I come from Kabir Math. And the specialty of Kabir Math is that we are taught rhymes and poems in this manner only. This was all possible because of the education that I have received from my teachers in Banaras; I owe it all to them".

Captain Salman Ali also added, saying, 'Hats off to your gurus; mere Salaam unko. The innovative approach to poetically presenting your singing is truly amazing, and when I saw you onstage, I felt that the tune and rhythm would be the same as Johnny Johnny, but your quirky version was so good. You created such a great atmosphere; this was truly amazing."

Will Atharva Mishra be able to get the Mohar and secure his position in the competition?

