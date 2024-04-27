Superstar Singer 3 Elimination: Who Will Get Evicted From Superstar Singer Season 3 This Week?

Superstar
Singer
3
Elimination:
It's
difficult
to
keep
calm
as
Sony
Entertainment
Television
has
promised
to
take
the
audience
on
a
roller
coaster
ride
this
week.
Superstar
Singer
3
will
churn
out
entertaining
episodes
to
keep
everyone
engaged.
There's
a
big
twist
and
special
surprise
in
store
for
the
viewers.
SUPERSTAR
SINGER
3
NEW
EPISODE
UPDATE:
SANJU
RATHOD
PERFORMS
WITH
NEHA
KAKKAR
Fans
have
been
eagerly
waiting
for
the
telecast
of
the
new
episodes
as
the
makers
will
pay
tribute
to
Nadeem-Shravan.
This
weekend,
the
viewers
of
the
singing
reality
show
will
witness
an
intriguing
episode
filled
with
music,
emotions
and
romance.
Superstar
Singer
season
3
will
pay
tribute
to
the
legendary
music
directors
Nadeem
and
Shravan.
The
duo
rules
the
90s
with
their
hit
songs
and
the
makers
have
aptly
named
their
episode
'Nadeem-Shravan
Special',
the
Guess
what?
Abhijeet
Bhattacharya
and
Anuradha
Paudwal
will
be
the
special
guests
in
the
weekend
episode.
Gulabi
Sadi's
singer
Sanju
Rathod
added
his
musical
magic
on
Superstar
Singer
3
with
its
impressive
performance.
Sanju
Rathod
opened
up
about
his
experience
on
the
show
and
said
that
he
had
a
great
time
interacting
with
the
Superstar
Singer
3
contestants.
"I'd
like
to
thank
the
audience
who
loved
my
song
'Gulabi
Sadi'
and
made
it
a
global
hit.
Thanks
for
having
me
here
on
Superstar
Singer
3.
I
had
a
great
time
interacting
with
all
the
young
talented
singers
who
are
exceptional
at
what
they
do.
Also,
I
am
so
overwhelmed
by
the
opportunity
to
personally
meet
and
make
a
reel
with
Neha
Kakkar
Ma'am," Sanju
said
in
a
statement
as
quoted
as
saying
by
IANS.
He
expressed
his
happiness
on
performing
with
Neha
and
called
her
a
'sweet
person'.
SUPERSTAR
SINGER
3
FULL
CONTESTANTS
LIST,
NAME
Here's
the
full
list
of
Superstar
Singer
3
contestants,
who
are
showcasing
their
singing
skills!
-
Atharva
Bakshi
-
Laisel
Rai
-
Rajdeep
Ghosh
-
Shubh
Sutradhar
-
Avirbhav
S
-
Pihu
Sharma
-
Diya
Hegde
-
Miah
Essa
Mehak
-
Kshitij
Saxena
-
Master
Aryan
-
Khushi
Nagar
-
Vaishnavy
Panicker
-
Arjun
Singh
-
Nishant
Gupta
-
Devanasriya
K
The
15
contestants
are
competing
with
each
other
to
determine
the
winner
of
Superstar
Singer
3.
WHO
WILL
GET
ELIMINATED
FROM
SUPERSTAR
SINGER
3?
As
mentioned
in
the
article,
there's
a
big
twist
in
elimination.
One
of
the
contestants
will
get
evicted
from
the
show
this
weekend.
Atharva
Bakshi,
Laisel
Rai,
Rajdeep
Ghosh,
Shubh
Sutradhar,
Avirbhav
S,
Pihu
Sharma,
Diya
Hegde,
Miah
Essa
Mehak,
Kshitij
Saxena,
Master
Aryan,
Khushi
Nagar,
Vaishnavy
Panicker,
Arjun
Singh,
Nishant
Gupta,
Devanasriya
K
will
face
the
elimination
challenge.
One
of
them
will
bid
adieu
to
Superstar
Singer
season
third
on
Sunday.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates