Superstar Singer 3 Elimination: Who Will Get Evicted From Superstar Singer Season 3 This Week?

Superstar Singer 3 Elimination: It's difficult to keep calm as Sony Entertainment Television has promised to take the audience on a roller coaster ride this week. Superstar Singer 3 will churn out entertaining episodes to keep everyone engaged. There's a big twist and special surprise in store for the viewers.

SUPERSTAR SINGER 3 NEW EPISODE UPDATE: SANJU RATHOD PERFORMS WITH NEHA KAKKAR

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the telecast of the new episodes as the makers will pay tribute to Nadeem-Shravan. This weekend, the viewers of the singing reality show will witness an intriguing episode filled with music, emotions and romance. Superstar Singer season 3 will pay tribute to the legendary music directors Nadeem and Shravan. The duo rules the 90s with their hit songs and the makers have aptly named their episode 'Nadeem-Shravan Special', the Guess what? Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Anuradha Paudwal will be the special guests in the weekend episode.

Gulabi Sadi's singer Sanju Rathod added his musical magic on Superstar Singer 3 with its impressive performance. Sanju Rathod opened up about his experience on the show and said that he had a great time interacting with the Superstar Singer 3 contestants.

"I'd like to thank the audience who loved my song 'Gulabi Sadi' and made it a global hit. Thanks for having me here on Superstar Singer 3. I had a great time interacting with all the young talented singers who are exceptional at what they do. Also, I am so overwhelmed by the opportunity to personally meet and make a reel with Neha Kakkar Ma'am," Sanju said in a statement as quoted as saying by IANS. He expressed his happiness on performing with Neha and called her a 'sweet person'.

SUPERSTAR SINGER 3 FULL CONTESTANTS LIST, NAME

Here's the full list of Superstar Singer 3 contestants, who are showcasing their singing skills!

Atharva Bakshi Laisel Rai Rajdeep Ghosh Shubh Sutradhar Avirbhav S Pihu Sharma Diya Hegde Miah Essa Mehak Kshitij Saxena Master Aryan Khushi Nagar Vaishnavy Panicker Arjun Singh Nishant Gupta Devanasriya K

The 15 contestants are competing with each other to determine the winner of Superstar Singer 3.

WHO WILL GET ELIMINATED FROM SUPERSTAR SINGER 3?

As mentioned in the article, there's a big twist in elimination. One of the contestants will get evicted from the show this weekend. Atharva Bakshi, Laisel Rai, Rajdeep Ghosh, Shubh Sutradhar, Avirbhav S, Pihu Sharma, Diya Hegde, Miah Essa Mehak, Kshitij Saxena, Master Aryan, Khushi Nagar, Vaishnavy Panicker, Arjun Singh, Nishant Gupta, Devanasriya K will face the elimination challenge.

One of them will bid adieu to Superstar Singer season third on Sunday.

