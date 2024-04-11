Superstar Singer 3 Episode Update | Neha Kakkar Praises Contestant Avirbhav S, Says 'It Is No Easy...'

Superstar
Singer
3
Update:
This
Sunday,
Sony
Entertainment
Television's
homegrown
kids'
singing
reality
show,
Superstar
Singer
3,
will
take
viewers
on
a
nostalgic
ride
with
its
'Kalyanji-Anandji'
night.
In
a
special
tribute
to
the
iconic
composer
duo,
the
little
wonders
will
create
magic
on
stage
as
they
deliver
heartwarming
performances
of
some
of
Kalyanji-Anandji's
most
acclaimed
songs.
SUPERSTAR
SINGER
3
KALYAN
JI-ANAND
JI
SPECIAL
EPISODE
Gracing
this
special
episode
will
be
the
revered
Anand
Virji
Shah
and
his
beloved
wife,
Shanta
Ben
Shah.
Amidst
all
the
enchanting
performances,
7-year-old
Avirbhav
S.
from
Kochi,
Kerala,
is
poised
to
shine
with
his
rendition
of
the
song
'Aur
is
Dil
Mein
Kya
Rakha
Hai'
from
the
movie
'Imaandar',
alongside
his
Captain
Arunita
Kanjilal.
Avirbhav's
mesmerising
performance
promises
to
leave
everyone
spellbound,
earning
him
praise
from
the
captains,
Super
Judge
Neha
Kakkar,
and
Anand
Ji
himself,
who
will
give
Avirbhav
a
standing
ovation.
Anand
Ji
will
also
be
seen
going
on
stage
and
praising
the
young
talent.
Not
only
this,
but
Anand
Virji
Shah
Ji
will
also
reminisce
about
his
love
story
with
his
wife
Shanta
Ben
Shah
Ji,
sharing
the
joy
of
being
married
for
70
years.
NEHA
KAKKAR
ALL
PRAISE
FOR
AVIRBHAV
Stunned
by
the
mesmerising
performance,
Anand
Ji
Shah
says,
"I
must
step
down
because
this
child's
performance
was
simply
amazing.
It's
important
to
note
that
certain
songs
are
crafted
in
unique
styles,
and
this
particular
one
was
beautifully
executed
in
a
complete
saxophone
style.
The
way
this
child
managed
to
control
the
volume,
knowing
exactly
when
to
increase
or
decrease
it,
speaks
volumes
about
his
talent
and
heartfelt
rendition.
Your
son
is
truly
a
genius,
Sir;
you're
incredibly
fortunate.
Remarkable
work!"
Super
Judge
Neha
Kakkar
also
added,
saying,
"I'd
like
to
address
Avirbhav's
father
and
say,
Sir,
your
son
is
not
just
your
son
but
he's
truly
a
child
of
God.
What
he's
achieved
is
nothing
short
of
extraordinary.
Avirbhav,
it's
truly
unbelievable
how
you
manage
to
sing
with
such
precision
and
understanding
of
the
composition
at
such
a
young
age.
The
way
he
seamlessly
blends
the
tune
with
the
lyrics
is
remarkable;
it's
not
easy
to
achieve
such
harmony.
Especially
for
someone
as
young
as
him,
to
learn
and
perform
these
songs
with
such
perfection
in
such
a
short
amount
of
time
is
truly
astonishing.
Every
day,
he
continues
to
amaze
us."
Not
only
this,
host
Haarsh
Limbachiyaa
compares
Avirbhav
to
Anand
Ji,
saying
that
he
is
just
like
Anand
Ji;
he
puts
his
soul
into
every
song.
