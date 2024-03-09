Superstar Singer 3 Full Contestants List: Aryan, Pihu Sharma, Subh Sutradhar, Santanu Mohanty

The
Superstar
Singer
3's
audition
round
premiering
on
9th
March
at
8
pm
will
amaze
the
audience
with
India's
young
singing
prodigies
and
their
distinctive
singing
styles.
The
show
will
bring
forth
a
great
mix
of
participants
like:
West
Bengals's
Subh
Sutradhar
Subh
Sutradhar,
a
vibrant
14-year-old
boy
hailing
from
West
Bengal,
will
win
hearts
with
his
beautiful
rendition
of
"Ve
Kamleya".
Not
only
this,
he
will
showcase
his
versatility
by
playing
the
guitar
as
well
during
his
performance.
Judge
Neha
Kakkar,
moved
by
his
incredible
skills,
complimented
him,
stating
that
the
entire
industry
is
in
search
of
talented
musicians
like
him.
Subh
Sutradhar,
a
musical
prodigy,
adds
a
unique
and
dynamic
flavor
to
the
competition
with
his
unmatched
talent
and
dedication.
Master
Aryan
Adding
to
the
excitement,
the
young
and
talented
contestant,
Master
Aryan
from
Gurdaspur,
Punjab,
will
effortlessly
grab
everyone's
attention
with
his
unique
singing
style.
His
rendition
of
"Mere
Rashke
Qamar" not
only
earned
him
a
standing
ovation
but
also
garnered
appreciation
from
all
the
captains,
stealing
everyone's
heart
with
his
soulful
performance.
Mesmerized
by
his
talent,
Judge
Neha
Kakkar
expressed
that
this
boy
exudes
the
charm
of
an
idealistic
child,
leaving
a
lasting
impact
with
his
extraordinary
singing
as
well
New
Delhi's
little
wonder
Pihu
Sharma
The
lovely
8-year-old
Pihu
Sharma,
hailing
from
New
Delhi,
will
move
everybody
with
her
grace
as
she
will
deliver
a
soul-stirring
performance
on
the
song
"Wo
Tere
Mere
Ishq".
Pihu
not
only
captivated
hearts
with
her
melodious
voice
but
also
charmed
the
audience
and
garnered
'Awws'
from
Judge
Neha
Kakkar
and
the
Captains,
thanks
to
her
adorable
and
talkative
nature.
Odisha's
Santanu
Mohanty
In
the
ensemble
of
amazing
young
singers,
the
9-year-old
s,
Santanu
Mohanty,
hailing
from
Bhubaneswar,
Odisha
will
bring
a
delightful
dose
of
fun
in
true
Junior
SRK
style,
he
effortlessly
weaves
love
and
mischief,
leaving
everyone
enchanted.
In
a
heartwarming
gesture,
Santanu
presents
Judge
Neha
with
a
rose,
infusing
the
moment
with
humor
and
showcasing
his
great
style
of
singing.
With
such
great
singing
talent
coming
together
on
one
stage,
the
third
edition
of
Superstar
Singer
is
sure
to
captivate
the
audience
with
some
extraordinary
singing.
The
fusion
of
remarkable
vocals
and
adorable
antics
will
make
for
a
wholesome
entertainment
experience.
To
watch
out,
Superstar
Singer
Season
3
is
set
to
premiere
on
March
9th
every
Saturday
and
Sunday
at
8
p.m.
only
on
Sony
Entertainment
Television!