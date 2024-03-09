Superstar Singer 3, Madness Machayenge - India Ko Hasayenge: What To Watch On TV This Weekend?

Sony
Entertainment
Television
is
gearing
up
to
launch
two
exciting
weekend
programs,
"Superstar
Singer
3" and
"Madness
Machayenge
-
India
Ko
Hasayenge,"
starting
March
9,
2024.
These
shows
are
poised
to
offer
viewers
a
delightful
mix
of
music
and
comedy,
catering
to
a
wide
audience.
Superstar
Singer
3:
A
Platform
for
Young
Vocal
Talent
"Superstar
Singer
3," a
homegrown
reality
singing
competition,
focuses
on
unearthing
and
developing
young
singing
talents
from
across
India.
This
show
is
not
just
about
competition;
it's
about
nurturing
the
next
generation
of
singers.
Contestants,
young
talents
from
various
parts
of
the
country,
will
perform
under
the
guidance
of
popular
singers.
Adding
to
the
excitement,
the
renowned
Neha
Kakkar
will
judge
the
performances,
bringing
her
expertise
and
charm
to
the
show.
Madness
Machayenge
-
India
Ko
Hasayenge:
A
Fresh
Take
on
Comedy
On
the
other
hand,
"Madness
Machayenge
-
India
Ko
Hasayenge" promises
to
offer
a
fresh
perspective
on
comedy
on
Indian
television.
This
show
will
feature
a
diverse
group
of
comedians,
each
bringing
their
unique
style
of
humor
to
the
stage.
The
aim
is
to
entertain
the
audience
with
laughter,
showcasing
varied
comedic
talents
and
styles.
It
represents
an
innovative
approach
to
comedy,
ensuring
that
there's
something
for
every
viewer
to
enjoy.
Both
"Superstar
Singer
3" and
"Madness
Machayenge
-
India
Ko
Hasayenge"
are
set
to
premiere
on
Sony
Entertainment
Television
on
March
9,
2024.
These
shows
signify
Sony's
commitment
to
providing
quality
entertainment
to
its
viewers,
blending
music
and
humor
in
a
way
that's
bound
to
captivate
audiences
every
weekend.
Neha
Kakkar,
Super
Judge
of
SuperStar
Singer
3,
said
in
a
statement,
"Superstar
Singer
Season
3
is
not
just
a
platform
for
showcasing
talent,
but
a
celebration
of
music
and
the
incredible
young
singers
that
our
country
has
to
offer.
As
someone
who
has
embarked
on
a
similar
journey,
I
am
honored
to
be
a
part
of
a
show
that
nurtures
and
encourages
young
talent.
This
season
promises
to
be
bigger
and
better,
with
exceptional
singers
and
unforgettable
performances.
It's
truly
inspiring
to
see
how
today's
generation
has
access
to
various
mediums
to
learn
music
and
how
they
excel
in
mastering
their
craft
at
such
a
young
age.
Their
passion
and
dedication
are
truly
commendable,
and
I
am
excited
about
discovering
'Sangeet
Ke
Naye
Hunar
Jo
Banenge
Kal
Ke
Darohar',
who
will
grace
this
stage
and
transform
into
true
superstars."
Huma
Qureshi,
Madness
ki
Malkin
of
Madness
Machayenge
-
India
Ko
Hasayenge,
said
in
a
statement,
"This
show
is
not
just
about
laughter;
it's
about
spreading
joy
and
happiness.
I
am
delighted
to
be
part
of
such
a
fun-filled
and
entertaining
format,
working
with
an
incredibly
talented
team,
and
sharing
the
stage
with
some
of
the
best
comedians
in
the
industry.
Armed
with
razor-sharp
wit
and
boundless
creativity,
our
comedians
will
engage
in
a
battle
of
laughs,
and
this
is
the
perfect
platform
for
comedic
genius
to
shine
bright
and
illuminate
the
hearts
of
audiences;
I
can't
wait
for
the
madness
to
unfold."