Superstar Singer 3 New Episode: Haarsh Limbachiyaa's Stylish Makeover To Contestant Rajdeep Ghosh’s Father
This weekend, Superstar Singer 3 on Sony Entertainment Television presents a 'Greatest Duets' special, highlighting young talents and mesmerizing performances. With Super Judge Neha Kakkar and captains guiding, the show promises a spectacle of musical brilliance.
Superstar
Singer
3:
This
weekend
promises
to
be
an
enthralling
one
for
music
lovers
across
the
nation
as
Sony
Entertainment
Television
gears
up
to
present
a
'Greatest
Duets’
special
on
its
popular
kids'
singing
reality
show
Superstar
Singer
3.
The
show
is
set
to
dazzle
audiences
with
performances
from
young
talents
teaming
up
in
pairs
to
deliver
mesmerizing
jugalbandis.
With
Super
Judge
Neha
Kakkar
and
captains
Salman
Ali,
Pawandeep
Ranjan,
Arunita
Kanjilal,
Mohd
Danish,
and
Sayli
Kamble
nurturing
these
talents,
viewers
can
expect
a
spectacle
of
musical
brilliance.
The
spotlight
of
the
evening
will
undeniably
be
on
Atharav
Bakshi
from
Hazaribagh,
Jharkhand,
and
Rajdeep
Ghosh
from
Howrah,
West
Bengal.
Representing
Captain
Pawandeep
Ranjan's
team,
their
rendition
of
“Ek
Chatur
Naar
Karke
Sringar”
left
everyone
in
awe.
Their
vibrant
performance
and
distinct
vocal
styles
not
only
captivated
the
audience
but
also
solidified
their
position
as
emerging
talents
in
the
music
industry.
Amid
the
celebrations,
a
heartwarming
moment
unfolded
as
host
Haarsh
Limbachiyaa
shared
a
clip
showcasing
Atharav
Bakshi’s
journey
under
the
tutelage
of
the
renowned
Suresh
Wadkar
Ji.
This
revelation
earned
Bakshi
widespread
adulation
from
the
judges
and
the
audience
alike.
The
episode
also
had
its
share
of
light-hearted
moments,
particularly
involving
Rajdeep
Ghosh’s
father,
Utpal
Ghosh.
A
humorous
revelation
came
to
light
when
it
was
shared
that
Utpal
Ghosh
takes
a
considerable
amount
of
time
getting
ready,
mainly
due
to
his
meticulous
approach
to
styling
his
hair.
Neha
Kakkar,
seizing
the
moment,
prompted
Haarsh
Limbachiyaa
to
help
Utpal
find
an
easier-to-style
look.
The
transformation,
described
as
the
'most
endearing
look
ever,’
left
everyone
pleasantly
surprised.
'Superstar
Singer
3’
continues
to
be
a
platform
that
not
only
showcases
young
musical
talents
but
also
brings
moments
of
joy,
laughter,
and
warmth
to
its
viewers.
Don't
miss
out
on
this
musical
journey
filled
with
compelling
performances
and
delightful
moments.
Tune
in
to
Sony
Entertainment
Television
at
9.30
PM
every
Saturday
and
Sunday
for
your
dose
of
entertainment
with
'Superstar
Singer
3’.