Superstar Singer 3 New Episode: Haarsh Limbachiyaa's Stylish Makeover To Contestant Rajdeep Ghosh’s Father

Superstar Singer 3: This weekend promises to be an enthralling one for music lovers across the nation as Sony Entertainment Television gears up to present a 'Greatest Duets’ special on its popular kids' singing reality show Superstar Singer 3. The show is set to dazzle audiences with performances from young talents teaming up in pairs to deliver mesmerizing jugalbandis. With Super Judge Neha Kakkar and captains Salman Ali, Pawandeep Ranjan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, and Sayli Kamble nurturing these talents, viewers can expect a spectacle of musical brilliance.



The spotlight of the evening will undeniably be on Atharav Bakshi from Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, and Rajdeep Ghosh from Howrah, West Bengal. Representing Captain Pawandeep Ranjan's team, their rendition of “Ek Chatur Naar Karke Sringar” left everyone in awe. Their vibrant performance and distinct vocal styles not only captivated the audience but also solidified their position as emerging talents in the music industry.

Amid the celebrations, a heartwarming moment unfolded as host Haarsh Limbachiyaa shared a clip showcasing Atharav Bakshi’s journey under the tutelage of the renowned Suresh Wadkar Ji. This revelation earned Bakshi widespread adulation from the judges and the audience alike.

The episode also had its share of light-hearted moments, particularly involving Rajdeep Ghosh’s father, Utpal Ghosh. A humorous revelation came to light when it was shared that Utpal Ghosh takes a considerable amount of time getting ready, mainly due to his meticulous approach to styling his hair. Neha Kakkar, seizing the moment, prompted Haarsh Limbachiyaa to help Utpal find an easier-to-style look. The transformation, described as the 'most endearing look ever,’ left everyone pleasantly surprised.

'Superstar Singer 3’ continues to be a platform that not only showcases young musical talents but also brings moments of joy, laughter, and warmth to its viewers. Don't miss out on this musical journey filled with compelling performances and delightful moments. Tune in to Sony Entertainment Television at 9.30 PM every Saturday and Sunday for your dose of entertainment with 'Superstar Singer 3’.