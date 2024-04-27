Superstar Singer 3 Pays Tribute To Nadeem-Shravan With Nostalgic Episode, Neha Kakkar Praises Kshitij Saxena

This weekend, fans of Sony Entertainment Television's 'Superstar Singer 3’ are in for a treat as the show celebrates the iconic music duo Nadeem and Shravan. The episode, dubbed 'Nadeem-Shravan Special’, will feature young talents performing hits from the 1990s, reviving the era of these legendary music directors. Special guests Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Anuradha Paudwal, both of whom voiced many Nadeem–Shravan classics, will join the contestants, sharing anecdotes and trivia about the celebrated composers.



In a standout performance, 13-year-old Kshitij Saxena from Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, will take the stage with his captain Sayli Kamble. Their renditions of 'Nazar Ke Samne' and 'Dheere Dheere’ from the blockbuster 'Aashiqui' are expected to leave the audience spellbound. Kshitij’s performance, in particular, will garner acclaim from the judges, including Super Judge Neha Kakkar, as well as the special guests.

Anuradha Paudwal expressed her admiration for Kshitij, stating, "What a splendid performance, truly commendable. The rhythm was spot on, and it resonated with such joy! I'm genuinely thrilled for each one of you. It warms my heart to see such talent emerging from every corner of our beautiful country. Your singing was exceptional, and it brought such happiness. Keep up the fantastic work!"

Neha Kakkar, equally impressed, commented, "Master Saxena, your singing touches the soul deeply. You pour your heart into every line and melody. He's an icon when it comes to performing such songs. I believe there should be another rendition featuring you, showcasing your talent on these beautiful melodies. God bless you."

'Superstar Singer 3’, a platform showcasing budding singing talents, airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM on Sony Entertainment Television. The upcoming 'Nadeem-Shravan Special’ episode promises a nostalgic journey back to the melodies that defined a generation, with performances that pay homage to the musical legacy of Nadeem and Shravan.