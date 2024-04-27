Superstar Singer 3 Pays Tribute To Nadeem-Shravan With Nostalgic Episode, Neha Kakkar Praises Kshitij Saxena
This weekend, Superstar Singer 3's special episode honors the iconic Nadeem-Shravan duo, featuring performances of their hits from the 1990s by young talents. Special guests Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Anuradha Paudwal share memories of the legendary composers.
This
weekend,
fans
of
Sony
Entertainment
Television's
'Superstar
Singer
3’
are
in
for
a
treat
as
the
show
celebrates
the
iconic
music
duo
Nadeem
and
Shravan.
The
episode,
dubbed
'Nadeem-Shravan
Special’,
will
feature
young
talents
performing
hits
from
the
1990s,
reviving
the
era
of
these
legendary
music
directors.
Special
guests
Abhijeet
Bhattacharya
and
Anuradha
Paudwal,
both
of
whom
voiced
many
Nadeem–Shravan
classics,
will
join
the
contestants,
sharing
anecdotes
and
trivia
about
the
celebrated
composers.
In
a
standout
performance,
13-year-old
Kshitij
Saxena
from
Pilibhit,
Uttar
Pradesh,
will
take
the
stage
with
his
captain
Sayli
Kamble.
Their
renditions
of
'Nazar
Ke
Samne'
and
'Dheere
Dheere’
from
the
blockbuster
'Aashiqui'
are
expected
to
leave
the
audience
spellbound.
Kshitij’s
performance,
in
particular,
will
garner
acclaim
from
the
judges,
including
Super
Judge
Neha
Kakkar,
as
well
as
the
special
guests.
Anuradha
Paudwal
expressed
her
admiration
for
Kshitij,
stating,
"What
a
splendid
performance,
truly
commendable.
The
rhythm
was
spot
on,
and
it
resonated
with
such
joy!
I'm
genuinely
thrilled
for
each
one
of
you.
It
warms
my
heart
to
see
such
talent
emerging
from
every
corner
of
our
beautiful
country.
Your
singing
was
exceptional,
and
it
brought
such
happiness.
Keep
up
the
fantastic
work!"
Neha
Kakkar,
equally
impressed,
commented,
"Master
Saxena,
your
singing
touches
the
soul
deeply.
You
pour
your
heart
into
every
line
and
melody.
He's
an
icon
when
it
comes
to
performing
such
songs.
I
believe
there
should
be
another
rendition
featuring
you,
showcasing
your
talent
on
these
beautiful
melodies.
God
bless
you."
'Superstar
Singer
3’,
a
platform
showcasing
budding
singing
talents,
airs
every
Saturday
and
Sunday
at
8
PM
on
Sony
Entertainment
Television.
The
upcoming
'Nadeem-Shravan
Special’
episode
promises
a
nostalgic
journey
back
to
the
melodies
that
defined
a
generation,
with
performances
that
pay
homage
to
the
musical
legacy
of
Nadeem
and
Shravan.