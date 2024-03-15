English Edition
Superstar Singer 3 Top 15 Contestants Name: Who Is Harmeher Kaur? Captain Pawandeep Rajan Lauds Her Guitar

Superstar Singer 3 top 15 contestants name: This weekend, the contestants will give their best in the 'Final Auditions' to secure their position in the Top 15 and amidst the intense competition, the contestants will indulge in some fun-filled moments with Captains and Host. Amidst many mesmerising performances, the multitalented Harmeher Kaur, from Thane, Maharashtra will not only amaze everyone with her singing prowess but also know how to work magic with a guitar. During her performance, she'll leave everyone, especially Captain Pawandeep, spellbound with her guitar skills. Pawandeep will be so mesmerized that he'll join her on stage, picking up a guitar himself, and together, they'll create magic as Harmeher serenades everyone with the classic 'Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara'.

To watch these magical moments, tune into Superstar Singer 3, every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television!

X