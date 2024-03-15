Superstar Singer 3 Top 15 Contestants Name: Who Is Harmeher Kaur? Captain Pawandeep Rajan Lauds Her Guitar

Superstar
Singer
3
top
15
contestants
name:
This
weekend,
the
contestants
will
give
their
best
in
the
'Final
Auditions'
to
secure
their
position
in
the
Top
15
and
amidst
the
intense
competition,
the
contestants
will
indulge
in
some
fun-filled
moments
with
Captains
and
Host.
Amidst
many
mesmerising
performances,
the
multitalented
Harmeher
Kaur,
from
Thane,
Maharashtra
will
not
only
amaze
everyone
with
her
singing
prowess
but
also
know
how
to
work
magic
with
a
guitar.
During
her
performance,
she'll
leave
everyone,
especially
Captain
Pawandeep,
spellbound
with
her
guitar
skills.
Pawandeep
will
be
so
mesmerized
that
he'll
join
her
on
stage,
picking
up
a
guitar
himself,
and
together,
they'll
create
magic
as
Harmeher
serenades
everyone
with
the
classic
'Hai
Apna
Dil
Toh
Awara'.
