Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Kanwalpreet Singh On Fitness Transformation, Losing 15 Kgs In 3 Months

Shedding those extra kilos is one of the most difficult tasks. Every person has their own way of losing weight and maintaining fitness, which requires both physical and mental strength. Recently, actor Kanwalpreet Singh came up with his inspirational weight-loss journey in which he revealed that he lost 15 kgs within just three months.

Talking about his weight-loss journey, the actor says,"Sometime back I gained weight for some reason but soon felt the need to get back into shape and focus on being fit. I started becoming conscious of the extra kilos and thought of shedding them. I lost 15 kgs in 3 months with sheer dedication and determination. I feel the weight loss journey is one of the most beautiful ones, as you get to spend plenty of time with your body."

Kanwalpreet further adds,"I changed my eating habits to achieve my goal. I stopped the consumption of sugar and balanced carbs and fats in my regular diet. I included plenty of fruits and vegetables and consumed soya chunks, paneer and other nutritional food. Apart from this, I focused on my physical workout, meditation and yoga to shed more kilos."

Professionally, Kanwalpreet is all set to be seen in the Gabru Gang film. He is popularly known for his performance in the TV show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. He was also in the show Channa Mereya in Star Bharat. The actor has also been a part of various projects, like Heropanti 2, Tamasha and others. He made his Marathi debut with the film- Dil Dosti Deewangi.