Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Kanwalpreet Singh On Fitness Transformation, Losing 15 Kgs In 3 Months

Shedding
those
extra
kilos
is
one
of
the
most
difficult
tasks.
Every
person
has
their
own
way
of
losing
weight
and
maintaining
fitness,
which
requires
both
physical
and
mental
strength.
Recently,
actor
Kanwalpreet
Singh
came
up
with
his
inspirational
weight-loss
journey
in
which
he
revealed
that
he
lost
15
kgs
within
just
three
months.
Talking
about
his
weight-loss
journey,
the
actor
says,"Sometime
back
I
gained
weight
for
some
reason
but
soon
felt
the
need
to
get
back
into
shape
and
focus
on
being
fit.
I
started
becoming
conscious
of
the
extra
kilos
and
thought
of
shedding
them.
I
lost
15
kgs
in
3
months
with
sheer
dedication
and
determination.
I
feel
the
weight
loss
journey
is
one
of
the
most
beautiful
ones,
as
you
get
to
spend
plenty
of
time
with
your
body."
Kanwalpreet
further
adds,"I
changed
my
eating
habits
to
achieve
my
goal.
I
stopped
the
consumption
of
sugar
and
balanced
carbs
and
fats
in
my
regular
diet.
I
included
plenty
of
fruits
and
vegetables
and
consumed
soya
chunks,
paneer
and
other
nutritional
food.
Apart
from
this,
I
focused
on
my
physical
workout,
meditation
and
yoga
to
shed
more
kilos."
Professionally,
Kanwalpreet
is
all
set
to
be
seen
in
the
Gabru
Gang
film.
He
is
popularly
known
for
his
performance
in
the
TV
show
'Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah'.
He
was
also
in
the
show
Channa
Mereya
in
Star
Bharat.
The
actor
has
also
been
a
part
of
various
projects,
like
Heropanti
2,
Tamasha
and
others.
He
made
his
Marathi
debut
with
the
film-
Dil
Dosti
Deewangi.
Story first published: Monday, April 8, 2024, 21:14 [IST]