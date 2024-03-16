Teri Meri Doriyaann Set For 6-Year Leap; Vijayendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar Share Exciting DEETS

Teri
Meri
Doriyaann
Leap
Update:
Star
Plus'
Teri
Meri
Doriyaann
has
always
kept
the
audience
on
the
edge
by
bringing
one
or
the
other
twist
to
the
episodes.
Having
introduced
the
audience
to
new
twists
in
the
story
with
its
interesting
promos
and
major
drama
that
unfolds
has
left
the
audience
wanting
more.
TERI
MERI
DORIYAANN
CURRENT
TRACK
AND
LEAP
TWIST
DETAILS
The
current
track
of
Teri
Meri
Doriyaann
revolves
around
Angad,
Sahiba,
and
Seerat.
Seerat
is
plotting
to
create
a
wreck
in
Angad
and
Sahiba's
lives
by
planning
Angad's
plastic
surgery,
which
Sahiba
gets
a
hint
of
and
tries
to
save
Angad.
The
makers
of
the
show
recently
dropped
an
intriguing
promo
for
the
show,
which
depicts
that
the
show
is
all
set
to
take
a
six-year
leap.
The
promo
introduces
a
new
character,
Yogendra
Vikram
Singh,
who
was
last
seen
in
the
Star
Plus
show
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin.
TERI
MERI
DORIYAANN
PROMO:
YOGENDRA
VIKRAM
SINGH'S
ENTRY
CONFIRMED
Through
the
promo,
the
audience
will
witness
the
lives
of
Angad
and
Sahiba
after
the
leap,
while
Sahiba
has
commenced
her
life
with
her
son
and
a
mystery
man.
Angad
tries
to
get
his
life
back
on
track,
but
as
destiny
has
some
other
plans,
Angad
and
Sahiba
cross
each
other's
paths.
Sahiba
is
bewildered
and
complexed
to
see
Angad
in
front
of
her
after
six
years;
her
heart
is
filled
with
mixed
emotions.
It
will
be
intriguing
to
witness
what
happens
next
as
the
show
heads
for
a
six-year
leap.
What
led
to
this
separation
of
Angad
and
Sahiba,
and
will
Angad
and
Sahiba
reunite?
Watch
the
promo
here:
VIJAYENDRA
KUMERIA,
HIMANSHI
PARASHAR
ON
LEAP
TWIST
Vijayendra
Kumeria,
aka
Angad
opened
up
about
the
leap
and
shared,
"The
audience
will
get
to
witness
intense
and
emotional
drama
as
the
show
heads
for
a
six-year
leap.
The
lives
of
Angad
and
Sahiba
will
alter,
and
it
will
be
interesting
to
watch
what
destiny
has
in
store
for
them.
With
the
show
Teri
Meri
Doriyaann
gearing
up
for
the
leap,
the
audience
will
also
get
to
see
some
hit-and-misses
between
Angad
and
Sahiba.
It
will
be
intriguing
to
witness
how
Angad
and
Sahiba
encounter
each
other
for
the
first
time
after
a
six-year
separation
and
how
they
will
tackle
the
complexities
of
their
relationships.
Stay
Tuned!"
Himanshi
Parashar,
aka
Sahiba,
stated,
"
As
we
had
to
take
our
story
forward,
the
leap
of
six
years
was
added
to
create
drama
in
the
story.
There
is
going
to
be
a
baby
boy
in
the
show
and
a
new
character
played
by
Yogendra
Vikram
Singh.
Now
whose
child
it
is,
I'll
leave
it
to
the
audience
to
guess.
There's
going
to
be
a
lot
of
emotion
and
drama.
And
I
believe
now
the
layering
of
emotions
is
required
a
lot
in
our
performance,
so
it's
not
going
to
be
an
easy
task
for
us
as
actors
as
we've
got
to
convey
what
we're
feeling
with
our
eyes
and
how
we
emote
our
emotions.
Sahiba
is
going
to
be
a
mother
after
the
leap,
and
it
is
going
to
be
a
rollercoaster
ride
of
emotions
for
both
Angad
and
Sahiba.
Rab
ne
Doriyaan
Bandhi
hai,
Uljhengi
toh
Suljhengi
bhi.
But
it's
definitely
not
going
to
be
easy
for
Angad
and
Sahiba.
But
they'll
definitely
find
their
way
back
to
each
other,
and
how
is
something
to
watch
for?"
WHEN
WILL
TERI
MERI
DORIYAANN
UNDERGO
LEAP?
Teri
Meri
Doriyaann
is
set
in
a
very
beautiful
location
in
Punjab,
a
setting
that
has
a
total
vibe
of
romance
and
euphoria
that
comes
along
with
it.
Watch
out
for
the
show's
new
chapter
from
March
17
on
Star
Plus
at
7
pm.