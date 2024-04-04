Throwback Thursday: Did You Know Imlie Star Zohaiib Asshraf Siddiqui Was Part Of Porus? Deets Inside

Imlie
actor
Zohaib
Siddiqui
news:
The
versatile
actor
Zohaiib
Asshraf
Siddiqui
has
impressed
the
audience
with
his
dedication
to
craft
in
many
projects.
The
actor
who
rose
to
fame
with
his
performance
in
the
Star
Plus
show
Imlie,
is
currently
seen
playing
the
lead
role
of
Rajveer
in
the
Dangal
TV
show
Milke
bhi
hum
na
mile.
We
are
aware
of
most
of
his
projects,
but
did
you
know
he
was
a
part
of
the
popular
historical
TV
show
Porus?
Yes,
you
read
that
right.
Zohaiib
played
an
important
part
in
the
show
Porus,
which
aired
from
27
November
2017
till
13
November
2018
on
Sony
Entertainment
Television.
Though
he
has
been
a
part
of
multiple
historical
and
mythological
shows,
his
stint
in
this
show
gained
him
massive
love
from
the
audience.
Talking
about
his
presence
in
the
show,
Zohaiib
says,
"Yes,
I
was
a
part
of
the
show
and
I
played
the
role
of
Ambhikumar,
who
was
Ambhiraj's
and
Alka's
son.
He
was
the
Crown
Prince
of
Takshashila.
The
character
I
played
was
quite
interesting
and
had
layers
in
it,
so
I
enjoyed
being
Ambhikumar
on-screen."
Zohaiib
earned
a
significant
fan
following
after
impressing
the
audience
with
his
power-packed
performances
in
popular
shows
like
Sadda
Haq
and
'Sapne
Suhane
Ladakpan
Ke.
He
wooed
the
viewers
with
his
acting
prowess
in
Imlie,
which
airs
on
Star
Plus.
The
actor
is
quite
popular
for
his
roles
in
mythological
shows
like
Suryaputra
Karn,
'Karmaphal
Daata
Shani'
and
RadhaKrishn.