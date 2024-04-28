TMKOC’s Gurucharan Singh’s LAST PIC With His Father Goes Viral As He Continues To Be Missing

TMKOC's Gurucharan Singh's Last Post: The telly world witnessed a massive jolt recently after a renowned actor went missing. We are talking about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's (TMKOC) Gurucharan Singh who played the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the sitcom. According to media reports, Gurucharan went missing around a week ago in Delhi. The news came to light after his father filed a missing complaint with the police who are investigating the matter.

And while Singh is still missing, he is making headlines now as his last social media post is going viral and has left the fans in tears. Gurucharan Singh's last social media post happens to be with his father on the latter's birthday. It was an adorable father-son video comprising of their selfies. Gurucharan captioned the post as, "Very divine birthday father".

Check out Gurucharan Singh's Last Post:

To note, Gurucharan Singh, who became a household name with his stint in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, had quit the show in 2020 and was shuffling between Delhi and Mumbai as his father resided in Delhi. Talking about his exit, Singh told ETimes, "Well, my Dad had undergone surgery around the time I quit the show. There were a few other things I had to address and life went on. There were a few other reasons I quit but don't want to talk about that. Whatever work I had done until Covid-19 hit, we worked together with love and affection as a team".

Meanwhile, Gurucharan's father in his complaint stated, "My son Gurucharan Singh, age 50 years, had left at 8:30 am on April 22 to go to Mumbai. He went to the airport to catch a flight. He didn't reach Mumbai, neither has he returned home and his phone is not reachable. He is mentally stable and we were searching for him, but now he has been missing".