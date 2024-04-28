TMKOC’s Gurucharan Singh’s LAST PIC With His Father Goes Viral As He Continues To Be Missing

TMKOC's
Gurucharan
Singh's
Last
Post:
The
telly
world
witnessed
a
massive
jolt
recently
after
a
renowned
actor
went
missing.
We
are
talking
about
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah's
(TMKOC)
Gurucharan
Singh
who
played
the
role
of
Roshan
Singh
Sodhi
in
the
sitcom.
According
to
media
reports,
Gurucharan
went
missing
around
a
week
ago
in
Delhi.
The
news
came
to
light
after
his
father
filed
a
missing
complaint
with
the
police
who
are
investigating
the
matter.
And
while
Singh
is
still
missing,
he
is
making
headlines
now
as
his
last
social
media
post
is
going
viral
and
has
left
the
fans
in
tears.
Gurucharan
Singh's
last
social
media
post
happens
to
be
with
his
father
on
the
latter's
birthday.
It
was
an
adorable
father-son
video
comprising
of
their
selfies.
Gurucharan
captioned
the
post
as,
"Very
divine
birthday
father".
To
note,
Gurucharan
Singh,
who
became
a
household
name
with
his
stint
in
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah,
had
quit
the
show
in
2020
and
was
shuffling
between
Delhi
and
Mumbai
as
his
father
resided
in
Delhi.
Talking
about
his
exit,
Singh
told
ETimes,
"Well,
my
Dad
had
undergone
surgery
around
the
time
I
quit
the
show.
There
were
a
few
other
things
I
had
to
address
and
life
went
on.
There
were
a
few
other
reasons
I
quit
but
don't
want
to
talk
about
that.
Whatever
work
I
had
done
until
Covid-19
hit,
we
worked
together
with
love
and
affection
as
a
team".
Meanwhile,
Gurucharan's
father
in
his
complaint
stated,
"My
son
Gurucharan
Singh,
age
50
years,
had
left
at
8:30
am
on
April
22
to
go
to
Mumbai.
He
went
to
the
airport
to
catch
a
flight.
He
didn't
reach
Mumbai,
neither
has
he
returned
home
and
his
phone
is
not
reachable.
He
is
mentally
stable
and
we
were
searching
for
him,
but
now
he
has
been
missing".
