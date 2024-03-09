Udaariyaan's Love Singh Reunites With Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Abhishek Kumar-Viral Reunion Pic

Abhishek
Kumar
viral
pic:
Actor
Love
Singh
is
a
well-known
name
in
the
entertainment
world.
He
is
currently
seen
playing
the
character
of
Pramodh
in
the
Dangal
TV
show
Milke
bhi
hum
na
mile.
Before
this
show,
the
actor
was
seen
as
Abhiraj
in
Ankit
Gupta
and
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
starrer
Udaariyaan.
Love
Singh,
who
was
an
intregal
part
of
Udaariyaan,
set
the
internet
on
fire
and
treated
the
fans
with
a
reunion
picture
featuring
Ankit,
Priyanka
and
Abhishek.
He
took
to
his
Instagram
story,
sharing
an
adorable
picture
with
his
Udaariyan
actors
from
the
get-together
they
recently
had.
In
the
viral
photo,
Love
can
be
seen
posing
with
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
Ankit
Gupta,
Abhishek
Kumar,
Abhiraaj
Chawla
and
Kamal
Dadialla.
Love
shares
a
great
bond
with
his
former
co-stars
and
is
often
seen
enjoying
some
quality
time
with
them.
Fans
got
a
delightful
surprise
when
Love
posted
a
picture
with
his
Udaariyan
team.
Well,
reunions
are
always
beautiful
as
people
get
to
spend
time
together
and
relive
fond
memories.
And
THIS
picture
of
their
reunion
is
surely
going
viral
on
social
media.
Fans
couldn't
control
their
excitement
after
the
reunion
picture
went
viral.
While
Abhishek
Kumar
is
busy
with
the
shoot
of
a
new
music
video
with
Ayesha
Khan,
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
and
Ankit
Gupta
have
wrapped
up
the
shoot
of
their
new
project.
PriyAnkit
shot
to
fame
after
playing
leads
in
Udaariyaan
and
later
became
a
household
name
with
their
participation
in
Bigg
Boss
16.
Abhishek
Kumar
grabbed
several
eyeballs
when
he
locked
horns
with
Isha
Malviya
and
Abhishek
Kumar
in
BB
17.
He
emerged
as
the
first
runner-up
of
Bigg
Boss
17.
On
the
professional
front,
Love
is
known
for
playing
the
role
of
Abhiraj
in
the
Colors
TV
show
Udaariyan.
He
also
essayed
the
lead
in
Punjabi
show
Khasma
Nu
Khani.