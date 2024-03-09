Udaariyaan's Love Singh Reunites With Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Abhishek Kumar-Viral Reunion Pic

Abhishek Kumar viral pic: Actor Love Singh is a well-known name in the entertainment world. He is currently seen playing the character of Pramodh in the Dangal TV show Milke bhi hum na mile. Before this show, the actor was seen as Abhiraj in Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary starrer Udaariyaan.

Love Singh, who was an intregal part of Udaariyaan, set the internet on fire and treated the fans with a reunion picture featuring Ankit, Priyanka and Abhishek. He took to his Instagram story, sharing an adorable picture with his Udaariyan actors from the get-together they recently had.

In the viral photo, Love can be seen posing with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Abhishek Kumar, Abhiraaj Chawla and Kamal Dadialla. Love shares a great bond with his former co-stars and is often seen enjoying some quality time with them.

Fans got a delightful surprise when Love posted a picture with his Udaariyan team. Well, reunions are always beautiful as people get to spend time together and relive fond memories. And THIS picture of their reunion is surely going viral on social media. Fans couldn't control their excitement after the reunion picture went viral.

While Abhishek Kumar is busy with the shoot of a new music video with Ayesha Khan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta have wrapped up the shoot of their new project. PriyAnkit shot to fame after playing leads in Udaariyaan and later became a household name with their participation in Bigg Boss 16.

Abhishek Kumar grabbed several eyeballs when he locked horns with Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar in BB 17. He emerged as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 17.

On the professional front, Love is known for playing the role of Abhiraj in the Colors TV show Udaariyan. He also essayed the lead in Punjabi show Khasma Nu Khani.