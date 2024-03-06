Udne Ki Aasha Full Cast, Real Name Of Actors: Kanwar Dhillon On Experience Working With Neha Harsora

Udne
Ki
Aasha
cast:
Star
Plus
is
on
a
roll
these
days.
After
launching
Aankh
Micholi,
the
leading
GEC
is
all
set
to
spice
up
the
programming
with
a
new
show
from
next
week.
There's
no
prize
for
guessing
that
we
are
talking
about
Kanwar
Dhillon's
much-awaited
show
Udne
Ki
Aasha.
Shows
like
Anupamaa,
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai,
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin
and
Jhanak
have
emerged
as
the
jewels
on
Star
Plus'
crowns.
With
the
addition
of
the
new
daily
soap,
the
channel
aims
to
strengthen
its
9pm
slot
and
earn
massive
pie
of
the
viewership.
Ahead
of
the
launch
of
the
show,
Kanwar
Dhillon
opened
up
about
his
experience
while
working
with
Neha
Harsora.
"The
equation
I
share
with
Neha
Harsora
has
been
organic
and
natural.
It
has
been
a
good
experience
working
with
her.
The
bond
with
Neha
Harsora
has
evolved
with
time.
The
first
promo
shoot
of
our
show
Udne
Ki
Aasha
was
special
and
a
stepping
stone
in
bringing
Sachin
and
Sailee
to
life,
and
we
support
each
other
as
co-actors," the
Pandya
Store
actor
said
in
a
statement
as
quoted
as
saying
by
Tellychakkar.
Story first published: Wednesday, March 6, 2024, 17:52 [IST]