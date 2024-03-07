Udne Ki Aasha Launch Date: Ever Seen A Drunkard Hero On TV? Kanwar Dhillon Is Arriving With New Show

When
it
comes
to
the
traditional
heroes
of
Hindi
entertainment
on
television
-
you
normally
picture
the
ideal
well-poised
man,
who
sweeps
the
heroine
off
her
feet
with
his
suave
attitude
and
grand
gestures.
Whether
it
is
Anuj
Kapadia,
who
swept
the
nation
by
storm
or
Teri
Meri
Doriyaan's
perfect
Angad,
as
viewers
we're
constantly
rooting
for
the
good
guy
to
win
the
female
lead's
heart.
But
a
man
who
is
found
staring
at
the
bottom
of
a
glass
most
days,
with
a
"I-could-care-less" attitude?
Meet
Sachin,
the
unconventional
hero
of
Star
Plus'
upcoming
Udne
Ki
Aasha.
Crass,
rude
and
borderline
offensive,
he's
not
what
viewers
are
used
to
when
they
switch
on
their
television
screens.
Star
Plus
is
looking
to
take
bold
steps
in
this
realm
to
shake
up
our
traditional
version
of
the
"hero".
Taking
a
more
raw,
realistic
view
of
the
world,
which
is
not
always
perfect,
we're
now
seeing
characters
who
like
real
people,
are
flawed
in
some
way.
In
Udne
Ki
Aasha,
Sachin
-
the
misunderstood
black
sheep
of
the
family,
turns
to
many
bad
habits
to
mask
his
pain,
with
drink
being
one
of
his
vices.
Coming
from
a
painful
childhood
with
a
complicated
history
with
his
mother,
a
complex
character
with
many
layers,
has
been
put
together
on
screen.
Take
the
example
of
Yash
from
KGF,
Pushparaj
from
Pushpa,
or
Ranbir
Kapoor
from
Animal,
all
these
are
stories
where
we
see
a
hero
who
is
heavy
on
his
drinking
habits.
Undoubtedly,
these
are
the
heroes,
who
are
widely
loved
by
the
masses
and
in
fact
populated
all
across.
The
question
is
will
the
female
lead
Sailee
see
through
his
gruff
exterior
and
persuade
him
to
change
his
ways?
Or
will
he
be
the
ultimate
roadblock
in
her
path,
when
in
the
middle
of
dreaming
to
run
multiple
business
for
her
family's
progress,
she
finds
herself
stuck
with
a
husband
who
has
no
intention
of
going
forward
in
life.
We
are
sure
that
this
is
a
story
that
will
speak
to
many
families
across
India,
as
a
reflection
of
how
everyone
deals
with
various
issues
in
their
own
families
at
home.
Of
course
it
will
be
interesting
to
see
how
audiences
will
react
to
this
unique
character
and
how
they'll
form
a
bond
and
root
for
his
and
Sailee's
joint
success.
Produced
by
Rahul
Kumar
Tewary,
Udne
Ki
Aasha
will
soon
air
on
Star
Plus
from
12th
March
at
9
PM,
Monday
to
Sunday.