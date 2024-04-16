English Edition
circle Bigg Boss
bredcrumb bredcrumb

Udne Ki Aasha TWIST: Here's How Star Plus Will Recreate Ajay Devgn-Kajol's Wedding In Kanwar Dhillon's Show

By
Udne Ki Aasha TWIST

Udne Ki Aasha twist: It's difficult to keep calm as Star Plus' newly launched show is all set to introduce a major sequence. If you thought that the drama in Udne Ki Aasha is over, you're mistaken. The makers have decided to take things a notch higher with Sachin and Sailee's wedding track. Adding a new twist in tale, there will be a special sequence in the daily soap starring Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora.

Udne Ki Aasha replaced Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si on Star Plus. The daily soap has received a good response from the audience, raking in decent TRPs for the channel. Considering the wedding track, TV buffs are expecting the flick to witness a rise in viewership. Despite competition from IPL 2024, the show has performed well in terms of ratings.

Comments

More From FilmiBeat
Prev
Next
Read more about: udne ki aasha

Advertisement

Latest Stories
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X
Close
X