Udne Ki Aasha TWIST: Will Sailee-Sachin's Wedding Affect Her Dreams? Neha Harsora Shares Update On Promo
'Udne Ki Aasha', starring Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora, delves into the tumultuous relationship of Sailee and her husband. It highlights Sailee's unwavering determination to overcome societal and personal obstacles to achieve her dreams.
Star
Plus
has
embarked
on
a
new
journey
with
its
latest
offering,
Udne
Ki
Aasha,
starring
Kanwar
Dhillon
as
Sachin
and
Neha
Harsora
as
Sailee.
This
new
show
presents
an
original
story
set
against
a
Marathi
background,
focusing
on
the
challenging
relationship
between
a
wife
and
her
non-supportive
husband.
Udne
Ki
Aasha
delves
into
their
life's
struggles,
highlighting
Sailee's
determination
to
overcome
the
obstacles
posed
by
her
husband's
attitude
for
her
and
her
family's
betterment.
The
narrative
revolves
around
Sachin,
a
taxi
driver
by
profession,
and
Sailee,
a
florist
who
also
engages
in
various
small
businesses
to
earn
her
living.
The
recent
promo
released
by
the
makers
of
Udne
Ki
Aasha
has
piqued
the
interest
of
viewers.
It
showcases
the
hurdles
Sailee
faces,
including
a
public
humiliation
that
strengthens
her
resolve
to
make
a
name
for
herself.
An
unexpected
twist
in
their
lives
comes
when
Sailee
marries
Sachin,
who
doesn’t
even
know
his
wife's
name.
This
odd
beginning
to
their
marriage
sets
the
stage
for
a
series
of
complex
interactions,
making
the
audience
wonder
if
Sailee
will
be
able
to
pursue
her
dreams
or
if
her
wings
will
be
clipped.
Neha
Harsora
shares
her
insights
into
her
character,
Sailee,
"The
promo
portrays
Sailee
as
someone
who
is
determined
to
achieve
her
dreams
despite
the
odds.
Entering
into
a
marriage
with
Sachin,
who
is
unaware
of
even
her
name,
adds
to
her
challenges.
Sailee's
journey
post-marriage
is
fraught
with
obstacles,
as
she
not
only
has
to
navigate
her
relationship
with
Sachin
but
also
adapt
to
a
new
family.
The
dynamic
between
Sailee
and
Sachin,
filled
with
banter
and
complexity,
hints
at
the
evolving
nature
of
their
relationship,
starting
from
friendship.
It
will
be
fascinating
to
see
how
their
story
unfolds
and
what
lies
ahead
for
them."
Under
the
production
of
Rahul
Kumar
Tewary,
Udne
Ki
Aasha
is
being
aired
on
Star
Plus,
capturing
the
audience's
attention
from
Monday
to
Sunday
at
9
p.m.
This
show
promises
a
mix
of
emotions,
challenges,
and
the
journey
of
a
woman's
fight
for
her
identity
and
dreams
amidst
societal
and
personal
barriers.