Uttaran, Bigg Boss 16 Star Tina Datta's Mother Calls Her Marilyn Monroe; Here's Why

Tina
Datta
News:
In
a
recent
social
media
post,
Tina
Datta
delighted
her
fans
by
sharing
adorable
pictures
of
herself
sporting
an
all-pink
look.
Tina
donned
a
blue
dress
adorned
with
pink
balloon
sleeves.
With
a
curled-up
pink
hairdo,
pink
subtle
makeup,
pink
stylish
sunglasses,
and
pink
statement
earrings,
the
fashionista
radiated
old-school
fashion
glam
and
gave
Barbie
vibes.
Fans
were
quick
to
react
and
praise
the
carousel
of
pictures
that
the
actress
shared.
However,
the
one
comment
that
made
our
hearts
melt
was
Tina's
mother.
She
wrote,
"Marilyn
Monroe
with
a
red
heart," comparing
her
daughter
to
the
iconic
Hollywood
star
Marilyn
Monroe.
The
diva's
hair
is
reminiscent
of
the
legendary
actress.
Tina
Datta
captioned
the
pictures," Blues
are
kinda
old
fashioned
when
you
have
all
the
pink
you
want
in
your
own
Barbie
World
".
The
Uttaran
actress
has
always
pulled
off
bold
and
experimental
fashion
choices,
and
Marilyn
Monroe's
inspired
look
was
no
exception,
as
she
beautifully
donned
a
Hollywood
golden
age
look
with
a
modern
twist.
For
the
untold,
during
Tina's
stint
in
Bigg
Boss
16,
her
mom
entered
the
house
for
a
special
segment
to
meet
her
daughter.
Since
then,
her
mom,
Madhurima
Datta,
has
become
quite
popular
and
is
one
of
the
most
loved
ones
among
the
audience.
She
was
also
called
mummyon
ki
mummy
in
the
house.
The
mother-daughter
duo
shares
a
very
warm
bond.
Tina
often
treats
fans
with
videos
of
mother-daughter
moments
on
social
media.
The
actress
was
last
seen
in
Sony
TV's
Hum
Rahein
Na
Rahein
Hum.
Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2024, 13:36 [IST]