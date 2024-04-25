Vahbiz Dorabjee On Being Offered Mother Roles; Losing 10 Kgs & Stunning Transformation: I Was Impacting My…

Vahbiz
Dorabjee
Transformation:
Celebrated
for
her
elegance
and
charm,
actress
Vahbiz
Dorabjee
has
made
a
lasting
impression
through
her
versatile
portrayals
on
television.
From
her
debut
in
Pyaar
Kii
Ye
Ek
Kahaani
to
her
memorable
role
as
Maggie
in
Bahu
Humari
Rajnikant,
she
has
consistently
mesmerized
audiences.
However,
behind
the
glitz
and
glamour,
Vahbiz
battled
with
health
issues
that
impacted
her
career
trajectory.
VAHBIZ
DORABJEE
ON
HER
WEIGHT-LOSS
JOURNEY
&
TRANSFORMATION
In
a
recent
revelation
to
the
Bombay
Times,
Vahbiz
Dorabjee
opened
up
about
her
remarkable
transformation
journey,
shedding
around
10
kgs
in
the
past
few
months.
She
stated,
"It
was
a
conscious
decision
to
lose
weight
because
I
felt
that
I
was
impacting
my
career."
Revealing
getting
offers
to
play
a
mother
onscreen,
she
added,
"I
was
unhappy
with
the
kind
of
work
that
I
was
being
offered.
I
have
always
supported
body
positivity,
but
in
recent
times
I
was
being
offered
roles
where
I
had
to
play
a
mother
to
actors
my
age.
So
I
decided
to
work
on
myself
and
I'm
happy
because
I
feel
fitter
than
ever
before."
Vahbiz's
journey
towards
better
health
was
not
without
its
challenges.
Talking
about
the
same,
she
said,
"Around
10
years
ago,
I
was
diagnosed
with
hyperthyroid,
which
caused
weight
gain.
A
few
years
later,
I
was
diagnosed
with
diabetes,
which
led
to
health
issues."
Despite
these
setbacks,
te
TV
star
remained
resilient,
adopting
a
regimen
of
proper
diet,
walking,
yoga,
and
meditation
to
reclaim
her
well-being.
Alongside
her
acting
endeavors,
Vahbiz
is
also
the
proprietor
of
an
event
management
company.
Reflecting
on
the
unpredictability
of
showbiz,
she
asserts,
"The
uncertainty
in
showbiz
doesn't
stress
me
out.
I'm
looking
forward
to
doing
good
work
across
various
mediums."
Vahbiz
Dorabjee's
transformation
serves
as
a
beacon
of
inspiration,
highlighting
the
power
of
determination
and
self-care
in
overcoming
adversities
and
achieving
one's
goals.