Vahbiz Dorabjee On Being Offered Mother Roles; Losing 10 Kgs & Stunning Transformation: I Was Impacting My…

Vahbiz Dorabjee Transformation: Celebrated for her elegance and charm, actress Vahbiz Dorabjee has made a lasting impression through her versatile portrayals on television. From her debut in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani to her memorable role as Maggie in Bahu Humari Rajnikant, she has consistently mesmerized audiences. However, behind the glitz and glamour, Vahbiz battled with health issues that impacted her career trajectory.

VAHBIZ DORABJEE ON HER WEIGHT-LOSS JOURNEY & TRANSFORMATION

In a recent revelation to the Bombay Times, Vahbiz Dorabjee opened up about her remarkable transformation journey, shedding around 10 kgs in the past few months. She stated, "It was a conscious decision to lose weight because I felt that I was impacting my career."

Revealing getting offers to play a mother onscreen, she added, "I was unhappy with the kind of work that I was being offered. I have always supported body positivity, but in recent times I was being offered roles where I had to play a mother to actors my age. So I decided to work on myself and I'm happy because I feel fitter than ever before."

VAHBIZ DORABJEE ON FACING HEALTH ISSUES

Vahbiz's journey towards better health was not without its challenges. Talking about the same, she said, "Around 10 years ago, I was diagnosed with hyperthyroid, which caused weight gain. A few years later, I was diagnosed with diabetes, which led to health issues." Despite these setbacks, te TV star remained resilient, adopting a regimen of proper diet, walking, yoga, and meditation to reclaim her well-being.

Alongside her acting endeavors, Vahbiz is also the proprietor of an event management company. Reflecting on the unpredictability of showbiz, she asserts, "The uncertainty in showbiz doesn't stress me out. I'm looking forward to doing good work across various mediums."

Vahbiz Dorabjee's transformation serves as a beacon of inspiration, highlighting the power of determination and self-care in overcoming adversities and achieving one's goals.