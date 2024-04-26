Who Is Gurucharan Singh? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Sodhi Goes Missing, Father Files Police Complaint

Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah
actor
missing:
TV
actor
Gurucharan
Singh,
who
earlier
played
the
role
of
Sodhi
in
TMKOC,
is
missing
from
Delhi.
His
father
has
reportedly
lodged
a
complaint
with
Delhi
Police,
stating
that
the
actor
was
supposed
to
travel
to
Mumbai
but
he
didn't
reach
the
city.
In
the
missing
complaint,
Guru's
father
said
that
the
actor
didn't
return
home.
WHO
IS
GURUCHARAN
SINGH?
Gurucharan
Singh
shot
to
fame
after
playing
the
role
of
Sodhi
in
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah.
He
impressed
the
audience
with
his
power-packed
performance
in
the
hit
sitcom,
which
airs
on
Sony
SAB.
The
talented
actor
was
seen
as
a
Sikh
man
in
the
show
starring
Dilip
Joshi
in
a
lead
role.
Gurucharan
was
a
part
of
Taarak
Mehta
for
several
years
before
calling
it
quits.
He
decided
to
leave
TMKOC
as
he
wanted
to
be
by
his
father's
side,
who
was
dealing
with
health
issues.
After
his
dad's
health
deteriorated,
he
quit
the
show.