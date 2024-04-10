Why Is Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui Not Doing Khatron Ke Khiladi 14? Reason Is NOT Fees But...

Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
14
contestants
name:
There
are
only
two
reality
shows
in
India
that
make
headlines
months
before
launch-
Bigg
Boss
and
Khatron
Ke
Khildi.
Several
celebrities
end
up
participating
in
both
the
shows
as
they
air
on
Colors
channel.
There's
been
a
buzz
that
BB
17
celebrities
like
Munawar
Faruqui,
Abhishek
Kumar,
Mannara
Chopra
MUNAWAR
FARUQUI
FEES
FOR
KHATRON
KE
KHILADI
14
Gossip
mills
suggested
that
Munawar
has
been
offered
a
hefty
amount
for
KKK
14.
It
is
said
that
the
production
house
presented
a
lucrative
offer
to
the
comedian
but
he
couldn't
sign
the
dotted
lines
for
the
project.
Why
is
Munawar
not
participating
in
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
14?
Is
fees
the
real
reason
behind
his
no?
Grab
a
bowl
of
popcorn
to
know
more
about
the
same.
WHY
MUNAWAR
FARUQUI
REJECTED
KHATRON
KE
KHILADI
14?
According
to
a
report
in
Times
Now,
monetary
issues
are
not
the
reason
behind
Munawar's
lack
of
participation
in
the
stunt-based
show.
Colors
channel
wanted
to
sign
him
for
KKK
14
but
he
refused
the
offer
due
to
his
passport
issues.
For
the
unversed,
Munawar
Faruqui
landed
in
legal
trouble
after
cases
were
filed
against
him
for
allegedly
hurting
religious
sentiments.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 23:44 [IST]