Why Is Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui Not Doing Khatron Ke Khiladi 14? Reason Is NOT Fees But...

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants name: There are only two reality shows in India that make headlines months before launch- Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khildi. Several celebrities end up participating in both the shows as they air on Colors channel. There's been a buzz that BB 17 celebrities like Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra

Gossip mills suggested that Munawar has been offered a hefty amount for KKK 14. It is said that the production house presented a lucrative offer to the comedian but he couldn't sign the dotted lines for the project.

Why is Munawar not participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14? Is fees the real reason behind his no? Grab a bowl of popcorn to know more about the same.

WHY MUNAWAR FARUQUI REJECTED KHATRON KE KHILADI 14?

According to a report in Times Now, monetary issues are not the reason behind Munawar's lack of participation in the stunt-based show. Colors channel wanted to sign him for KKK 14 but he refused the offer due to his passport issues.

For the unversed, Munawar Faruqui landed in legal trouble after cases were filed against him for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 23:44 [IST]
