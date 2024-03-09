Why Manisha Rani Unfollowed Elvish Yadav On Instagram Hours After His Fight With Maxtern?

Elvish Yadav-Maxtern fight: Elvish Yadav has remained in the headlines ever since a video featuring him went viral on the internet. In the heavily circulated clip, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner can be seen beating Maxtern along with his friends. The YouTuber has filed a complaint against Elvish for issuing death threats and assaulting him.

CASE FILED AGAINST ELVISH YADAV UNDER THESE IPC SECTIONS

According to a report in ANI, a case has been registered against the YouTuber and former Bigg Boss winner for assault and threatening to kill Sagar Thakur, at Gurugram Sector 53 PS. Maxtern has alleged that Yadav brutally attacked him and hit him in the spine following which he suffered four minor injuries.

Sagar Thakur claimed that Elvish hit his spine with a phone which could have caused serious injuries. "I could not sleep till 4am because of the pain. Earlier, I assumed there was no injury but I was in pain after some time. The hospital refused to conduct a test with an FIR," he said.

"Over the last few months, Elvish fan pages spread hate... leaving me distressed. I was asked by Elvish to meet but I thought it would be a verbal discussion. When he came to the store, he and his 8-10 goons, who were drunk, started beating me and using abusive language. Elvish Yadav tried to break my spine," Sagar Thakur was quoted as saying in his FIR by Bigg Boss Tak.

MAXTERN SAYS ELVISH ATTACKED HIS SPINE

"I was brutally attacked and assaulted by @ElvishYadav, who openly issued death threats to me. All the evidence is available on the internet. But, When I went to the police station to file an FIR, the SHO lodged it under IPC 147, 149, 323, and 506. Unfortunately, these are bailable sections, and despite clear evidence of an attempt to murder, no non-bailable charges were included," Maxtern tweeted.

"Why haven't murder charges been included in the FIR? Is this due to the influence of money and support from the state government? Is the Haryana government potentially protecting a criminal? I request @DC_Gurugram @gurgaonpolice @anilvijminister @mlkhattar to register an FIR against Elvish with a non-bailable section for attempt to murder and #ArrestElvishYadav. If anything unfortunate happens to me in the future, Elvish Yadav should be held accountable," Sagar added.

I was brutally attacked and assaulted by @ElvishYadav, who openly issued death threats to me. All the evidence is available on the internet. But, When I went to the police station to file an FIR, the SHO lodged it under IPC 147, 149, 323, and 506. Unfortunately, these are… pic.twitter.com/UC2U4n1Gee — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) March 8, 2024

WHY MANISHA RANI UNFOLLOWED ELVISH YADAV ON INSTAGRAM?

On Saturday (March 9), fans shared screenshots of Manisha Rani's Instagram following list where they couldn't find Elvish Yadav's name. They also noticed that Elvish is also no longer following his Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant.

Why did Manisha unfollow Elvish? This is the question on everyone's mind. The Netizens wondered if Manisha unfollowed the BB OTT 2 winner hours after his controversy with Maxtern. They discussed possible reasons and asked if the duo was facing differences.