Why Manisha Rani Unfollowed Elvish Yadav On Instagram Hours After His Fight With Maxtern?

Elvish
Yadav-Maxtern
fight:
Elvish
Yadav
has
remained
in
the
headlines
ever
since
a
video
featuring
him
went
viral
on
the
internet.
In
the
heavily
circulated
clip,
the
Bigg
Boss
OTT
2
winner
can
be
seen
beating
Maxtern
along
with
his
friends.
The
YouTuber
has
filed
a
complaint
against
Elvish
for
issuing
death
threats
and
assaulting
him.
CASE
FILED
AGAINST
ELVISH
YADAV
UNDER
THESE
IPC
SECTIONS
According
to
a
report
in
ANI,
a
case
has
been
registered
against
the
YouTuber
and
former
Bigg
Boss
winner
for
assault
and
threatening
to
kill
Sagar
Thakur,
at
Gurugram
Sector
53
PS.
Maxtern
has
alleged
that
Yadav
brutally
attacked
him
and
hit
him
in
the
spine
following
which
he
suffered
four
minor
injuries.
Sagar
Thakur
claimed
that
Elvish
hit
his
spine
with
a
phone
which
could
have
caused
serious
injuries.
"I
could
not
sleep
till
4am
because
of
the
pain.
Earlier,
I
assumed
there
was
no
injury
but
I
was
in
pain
after
some
time.
The
hospital
refused
to
conduct
a
test
with
an
FIR," he
said.
"Over
the
last
few
months,
Elvish
fan
pages
spread
hate...
leaving
me
distressed.
I
was
asked
by
Elvish
to
meet
but
I
thought
it
would
be
a
verbal
discussion.
When
he
came
to
the
store,
he
and
his
8-10
goons,
who
were
drunk,
started
beating
me
and
using
abusive
language.
Elvish
Yadav
tried
to
break
my
spine,"
Sagar
Thakur
was
quoted
as
saying
in
his
FIR
by
Bigg
Boss
Tak.
"I
was
brutally
attacked
and
assaulted
by
@ElvishYadav,
who
openly
issued
death
threats
to
me.
All
the
evidence
is
available
on
the
internet.
But,
When
I
went
to
the
police
station
to
file
an
FIR,
the
SHO
lodged
it
under
IPC
147,
149,
323,
and
506.
Unfortunately,
these
are
bailable
sections,
and
despite
clear
evidence
of
an
attempt
to
murder,
no
non-bailable
charges
were
included,"
Maxtern
tweeted.
"Why
haven't
murder
charges
been
included
in
the
FIR?
Is
this
due
to
the
influence
of
money
and
support
from
the
state
government?
Is
the
Haryana
government
potentially
protecting
a
criminal?
I
request
@DC_Gurugram
@gurgaonpolice
@anilvijminister
@mlkhattar
to
register
an
FIR
against
Elvish
with
a
non-bailable
section
for
attempt
to
murder
and
#ArrestElvishYadav.
If
anything
unfortunate
happens
to
me
in
the
future,
Elvish
Yadav
should
be
held
accountable,"
Sagar
added.
WHY
MANISHA
RANI
UNFOLLOWED
ELVISH
YADAV
ON
INSTAGRAM?
On
Saturday
(March
9),
fans
shared
screenshots
of
Manisha
Rani's
Instagram
following
list
where
they
couldn't
find
Elvish
Yadav's
name.
They
also
noticed
that
Elvish
is
also
no
longer
following
his
Bigg
Boss
OTT
2
contestant.
Why
did
Manisha
unfollow
Elvish?
This
is
the
question
on
everyone's
mind.
The
Netizens
wondered
if
Manisha
unfollowed
the
BB
OTT
2
winner
hours
after
his
controversy
with
Maxtern.
They
discussed
possible
reasons
and
asked
if
the
duo
was
facing
differences.