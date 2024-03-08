Women’s Day: Zee TV’s Avinesh Rekhi Shares The Significant Role Women Play In His Life

International
Women's
Day,
celebrated
on
March
8th
every
year,
is
a
significant
occasion
to
cherish
women's
achievements
and
advocate
for
gender
equality.
It
emphasizes
the
need
to
dismantle
systemic
barriers
that
hinder
women's
progress.
This
day
champions
the
cause
of
diversity
and
empowerment,
resonating
with
the
values
of
honoring
and
appreciating
women's
invaluable
contributions.
In
light
of
this
special
day,
Zee
TV's
beloved
star
Avinesh
Rekhi
from
Ikk
Kudi
Punjab
Di,
shares
the
importance
of
women's
roles
in
his
life
and
how
he
plans
to
celebrate
this
day.
Avinesh
Rekhi
who
essays
the
role
of
Ranjha
in
Zee
TV's
Ikk
Kudi
Punjab
Di
said,
"I
don't
think
we
need
a
specific
day
to
celebrate
women.
I
believe
that
every
day
is
women's
day,
and
the
amount
of
love
and
respect
they
deserve
is
unparalleled.
Even
though
I
believe
that
they
do
not
need
just
one
day
to
celebrate,
every
women's
day,
I
make
sure
to
buy
small
presents
for
my
mother,
daughter,
and
wife.
They
are
the
three
pillars
of
my
life,
who
not
only
just
support
me
in
everything
I
do
but
are
there
for
me,
with
unconditional
love
even
when
things
go
haywire.
I
am
someone
who
always
likes
to
discuss
and
take
suggestions
from
my
wife
and
my
mom
when
I
plan
to
start
something
new
because
their
opinion
matters
to
me
a
lot.
When
I
am
not
sure
or
hesitant
about
something,
they
give
me
that
push
that's
needed
to
gain
confidence
and
take
the
chance.
I
am
blessed
to
have
the
ladies
I
have
in
my
life,
I
wonder
what
I
would
do
without
them.
I
wish
all
the
ladies
a
pleased
Women's
Day,
be
the
best
that
you
all
are!"
Keep
watching
Ikk
Kudi
Punjab
Di
every
day,
7pm
only
on
Zee
TV!