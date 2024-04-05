Yeh Hai Chahatein To Go OFF Air After IPL 2024? Here's What We Know About Pravish Mishra's Show Last Episode

Yeh Hai Chahatein off air date: At a time when daily soaps go off air within a few months, it's not a cakewalk to run a show for over four years. When the spin-off of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Karan Patel starter Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was launched, little did anyone know that it would become a massive hit.

Starring Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra, the show emerged as a fan favourite, grabbing several eyeballs at the late night slot. While many daily soaps failed to strike a chord with the audience at the 10:30pm slot, Yeh Hai Chahatein continued to rise with every passing week. Barring Bigg Boss 14, Bigg Boss 16 and Bigg Boss 17, none of the shows fetched a decent rating across channels at the said slot.

Last year, Star Plus replaced Yeh Hai Chahatein with Jhanak, shifting the former to 11pm slot. Despite the change in time slot, it performed well and earned decent viewership.