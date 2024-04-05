Yeh Hai Chahatein To Go OFF Air After IPL 2024? Here's What We Know About Pravish Mishra's Show Last Episode

Yeh
Hai
Chahatein
off
air
date:
At
a
time
when
daily
soaps
go
off
air
within
a
few
months,
it's
not
a
cakewalk
to
run
a
show
for
over
four
years.
When
the
spin-off
of
Divyanka
Tripathi
Dahiya
and
Karan
Patel
starter
Yeh
Hai
Mohabbatein
was
launched,
little
did
anyone
know
that
it
would
become
a
massive
hit.
Starring
Abrar
Qazi
and
Sargun
Kaur
Luthra,
the
show
emerged
as
a
fan
favourite,
grabbing
several
eyeballs
at
the
late
night
slot.
While
many
daily
soaps
failed
to
strike
a
chord
with
the
audience
at
the
10:30pm
slot,
Yeh
Hai
Chahatein
continued
to
rise
with
every
passing
week.
Barring
Bigg
Boss
14,
Bigg
Boss
16
and
Bigg
Boss
17,
none
of
the
shows
fetched
a
decent
rating
across
channels
at
the
said
slot.
Last
year,
Star
Plus
replaced
Yeh
Hai
Chahatein
with
Jhanak,
shifting
the
former
to
11pm
slot.
Despite
the
change
in
time
slot,
it
performed
well
and
earned
decent
viewership.