Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Controversy: Did Shehzada Dhami Take Dig At Rajan Shahi In Cryptic Post? Fans Ask

Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
Controversy:
Shehzada
Dhami
and
Pratiksha
Honmukhe's
ouster
from
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
became
the
talk
of
the
town.
Last
month,
the
duo
was
fired
from
the
serial
as
the
makers
accused
them
of
being
unprofessional.
"Recent
events
have
prompted
Directors
Kut
Production
to
take
a
firm
stance
against
unprofessional
behavior
displayed
by
two
actors
from
the
TV
show
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
Shehzada
Dhami,
and
Pratiksha
Honmukhe.
Shehzada
Dhami's
disregard
for
work
ethics
became
evident
from
day
one,
as
he
consistently
threw
tantrums
and
mistreated
the
crew," Rajan
Shahi
said
in
his
official
statement
as
quoted
as
saying
by
BollywoodLife.
DID
SHEHZADA
DHAMI
TAKE
DIG
AT
RAJAN
SHAHI?
Shehzada
Dhami,
who
was
replaced
overnight,
has
refrained
from
reacting
to
the
controversy
over
his
exit.
Earlier,
he
interacted
with
a
portal
and
refused
to
speak
about
the
ouster,
stating
that
it's
not
the
right
time.
Although
the
Choti
Sarrdaarni
actor
has
remained
tight-lipped
about
the
development,
his
cryptic
post
has
captured
the
attention
of
the
netizens.