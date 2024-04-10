Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Controversy: Karan Mehra On Shehzada Dhami-Pratiksha Dhami's Replacement

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Controversy: There are only a few shows that have survived from facing the axe. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kumkum Bhagya are one of the longest running shows on Indian television.

It's not a cakewalk to run a show for a decade. There are hiccups in the process. There are have multiple exits in YRKKH, TMKOC and KKB over the years. Despite the changes, the viewers have continued to shower the shows with love and adulation.

When Rajan Shahi announced the departure of Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the audiences were surprised. The two celebrities joined the hit serial when the makers introduced a generation leap.

Last month, the production house released a statement, confirming that the duo was fired from YRKKH. The Anupamaa producer accused Shehzada of misbehaving with the crew and throwing tantrums on the set.

In the statement, he alleged that the Choti Sarrdaarni actor was 'unprofessional' and his 'disregard for ethics was visible from the first day of shoot'. Talking about Pratiksha Honmukhe, he said that the actress was replaced because she failed to meet the requirements of her character. Shehzada and Pratiksha are reportedly dating each other and their growing closeness was said to be a major reason behind their ouster.

"Recent events have prompted Directors Kut Production to take a firm stance against unprofessional behavior displayed by two actors from the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Shehzada Dhami, and Pratiksha Honmukhe. Shehzada Dhami's disregard for work ethics became evident from day one, as he consistently threw tantrums and mistreated the crew," Rajan Shahi said in his official statement as quoted as saying by BollywoodLife.