Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Controversy: Karan Mehra On Shehzada Dhami-Pratiksha Dhami's Replacement

Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
Controversy:
There
are
only
a
few
shows
that
have
survived
from
facing
the
axe.
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah,
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
and
Kumkum
Bhagya
are
one
of
the
longest
running
shows
on
Indian
television.
It's
not
a
cakewalk
to
run
a
show
for
a
decade.
There
are
hiccups
in
the
process.
There
are
have
multiple
exits
in
YRKKH,
TMKOC
and
KKB
over
the
years.
Despite
the
changes,
the
viewers
have
continued
to
shower
the
shows
with
love
and
adulation.
When
Rajan
Shahi
announced
the
departure
of
Shehzada
Dhami
and
Pratiksha
Honmukhe
from
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai,
the
audiences
were
surprised.
The
two
celebrities
joined
the
hit
serial
when
the
makers
introduced
a
generation
leap.
Last
month,
the
production
house
released
a
statement,
confirming
that
the
duo
was
fired
from
YRKKH.
The
Anupamaa
producer
accused
Shehzada
of
misbehaving
with
the
crew
and
throwing
tantrums
on
the
set.
In
the
statement,
he
alleged
that
the
Choti
Sarrdaarni
actor
was
'unprofessional'
and
his
'disregard
for
ethics
was
visible
from
the
first
day
of
shoot'.
Talking
about
Pratiksha
Honmukhe,
he
said
that
the
actress
was
replaced
because
she
failed
to
meet
the
requirements
of
her
character.
Shehzada
and
Pratiksha
are
reportedly
dating
each
other
and
their
growing
closeness
was
said
to
be
a
major
reason
behind
their
ouster.
"Recent
events
have
prompted
Directors
Kut
Production
to
take
a
firm
stance
against
unprofessional
behavior
displayed
by
two
actors
from
the
TV
show
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
Shehzada
Dhami,
and
Pratiksha
Honmukhe.
Shehzada
Dhami's
disregard
for
work
ethics
became
evident
from
day
one,
as
he
consistently
threw
tantrums
and
mistreated
the
crew," Rajan
Shahi
said
in
his
official
statement
as
quoted
as
saying
by
BollywoodLife.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 23:04 [IST]