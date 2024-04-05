Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Controversy: Did YRKKH New Entry Sign 'No-Affair' Contract After Shehzada's EXIT?

Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
Controversy:
Shehzada
Dhami
and
Pratiksha
Honmukhe's
replacement
from
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
set
several
tongues
wagging.
While
actors
are
replaced
in
Indian
TV
shows,
the
ouster
of
two
artists
from
YRKKH
became
the
talk
of
the
town.
SHEHZADA
DHAMI
REPLACED
IN
YEH
RISHTA
KYA
KEHLATA-
WHAT
HAPPENED?
In
a
major
development,
Rajan
Shahi
announced
the
termination
of
Shehzada
and
Pratiksha's
contract.
He
released
a
long
statement,
accusing
the
duo
of
unprofessionalism.
He
levelled
allegations
against
Shehzada,
stating
that
the
Choti
Sarrdaarni
actor
misbehaved
with
the
crew
and
even
threw
tantrums
on
the
set.
The
Anupamaa
producer
alleged
that
Shehzada's
'disregard
for
the
work
ethics
was
visible
from
the
day
one
of
shoot
in
Mahabaleshwar'.
The
two
celebrities
were
asked
to
leave
the
set
when
Rajan
fired
them.
The
producer
mentioned
that
Pratiksha
was
unable
to
meet
to
requirements
of
her
character
and
hence,
she
was
thrown
out
of
YRKKH.
Gossip
mills
stated
that
Shehzada
and
Pratiksha
are
dating
each
other
in
real
life.
Dhami's
influence
on
Honmukhe
turned
out
to
be
detrimental
for
their
respective
careers,
as
per
media
reports.
"Recent
events
have
prompted
Directors
Kut
Production
to
take
a
firm
stance
against
unprofessional
behavior
displayed
by
two
actors
from
the
TV
show
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
Shehzada
Dhami,
and
Pratiksha
Honmukhe.
Shehzada
Dhami's
disregard
for
work
ethics
became
evident
from
day
one,
as
he
consistently
threw
tantrums
and
mistreated
the
crew," Rajan
Shahi
said
in
his
official
statement
as
quoted
as
saying
by
BollywoodLife.
WHO
IS
NEW
ARMAAN,
ROOHI
IN
YEH
RISHTA
KYA
KEHLATA
HAI?