Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Controversy: Did YRKKH New Entry Sign 'No-Affair' Contract After Shehzada's EXIT?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Controversy: Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe's replacement from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai set several tongues wagging. While actors are replaced in Indian TV shows, the ouster of two artists from YRKKH became the talk of the town.

SHEHZADA DHAMI REPLACED IN YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA- WHAT HAPPENED?

In a major development, Rajan Shahi announced the termination of Shehzada and Pratiksha's contract. He released a long statement, accusing the duo of unprofessionalism. He levelled allegations against Shehzada, stating that the Choti Sarrdaarni actor misbehaved with the crew and even threw tantrums on the set.

The Anupamaa producer alleged that Shehzada's 'disregard for the work ethics was visible from the day one of shoot in Mahabaleshwar'. The two celebrities were asked to leave the set when Rajan fired them. The producer mentioned that Pratiksha was unable to meet to requirements of her character and hence, she was thrown out of YRKKH.

Gossip mills stated that Shehzada and Pratiksha are dating each other in real life. Dhami's influence on Honmukhe turned out to be detrimental for their respective careers, as per media reports.

"Recent events have prompted Directors Kut Production to take a firm stance against unprofessional behavior displayed by two actors from the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Shehzada Dhami, and Pratiksha Honmukhe. Shehzada Dhami's disregard for work ethics became evident from day one, as he consistently threw tantrums and mistreated the crew," Rajan Shahi said in his official statement as quoted as saying by BollywoodLife.

WHO IS NEW ARMAAN, ROOHI IN YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI?