Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Controversy: Samridhi Shukla-Shehzada Dhami Faced Issues Due To Pratiksha Honmukhe?

Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
controversy:
It
doesn't
take
a
minute
for
things
to
change
in
the
Indian
Television
industry.
Last
month,
Rajan
Shahi
announced
the
departure
of
Shehzada
Dhami
and
Pratiksha
Honmukhe
from
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
serial.
In
a
major
development,
the
duo
was
fired
from
the
show
due
to
alleged
unprofessionalism.
WHY
WAS
SHEHZADA
DHAMI
REPLACED
FROM
YEH
RISHTA
KYA
KEHLATA
HAI?
The
production
house
issued
a
statement,
revealing
the
reason
behind
firing
Shehzada
and
Pratiksha
from
the
hit
Star
Plus
show.
They
accused
the
Choti
Sarrdaani
actor
of
throwing
tantrums
and
misbehaving
with
crew
on
the
set.
They
alleged
that
Shehzada's
'disregard
for
ethics
was
visible
from
the
first
day
of
shoot'.
The
accusations
set
several
tongues
wagging
as
the
makers
claimed
that
Shehzada
was
unprofessional.
"Recent
events
have
prompted
Directors
Kut
Production
to
take
a
firm
stance
against
unprofessional
behavior
displayed
by
two
actors
from
the
TV
show
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
Shehzada
Dhami,
and
Pratiksha
Honmukhe.
Shehzada
Dhami's
disregard
for
work
ethics
became
evident
from
day
one,
as
he
consistently
threw
tantrums
and
mistreated
the
crew," Rajan
Shahi
said
in
his
official
statement
as
quoted
as
saying
by
BollywoodLife.
Citing
Pratiksha's
failure
to
meet
the
requirements
of
the
character
as
the
reason
behind
her
ouster,
the
makers
stated
that
she
could
not
live
up
to
the
expectations
of
her
role.
Both
Shehzada
and
Pratiksha
have
refrained
from
reacting
on
Yeh
Rishta
controversy.
However,
the
actress
has
shared
cryptic
posts
on
social
media
to
express
her
displeasure
over
the
hullabaloo
over
her
exit
from
YRKKH.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 2, 2024, 23:13 [IST]