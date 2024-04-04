Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Controversy: What Was Shehzada Dhami-Pratiksha's REACTION When They Got FIRED

Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
Controversy:
Shehzada
Dhami-Pratiksha
Honmukhe's
exit
from
YRKKH
has
set
several
tongues
wagging.
Last
month,
Rajan
Shahi
fired
the
duo
from
the
sets
of
the
serial,
leaving
everyone
shocked.
He
released
a
statement
to
confirm
their
departure
from
the
hit
show.
The
major
development
grabbed
several
eyeballs
as
it
involved
a
big
replacement.
After
Paras
Kalnawat
(Anupamaa),
Gia
Manek
(Saath
Nibhana
Saathiya)
and
Karan
Singh
Grover
(Qubool),
this
was
another
hige
replacement
in
the
Indian
television
industry.
WHY
WAS
SHEHZADA
DHAMI
WAS
REPLACED
FROM
YEH
RISHTA
KYA
KEHLATA
HAI?
Wondering
why
Shehzada
Dhami
and
Pratiksha
Honmukhe
were
fired
from
YRKKH?
Rajan
Shahi
accused
Shehzada
and
Pratiksha
of
being
'unprofessional',
stating
that
Dhami
created
trouble,
threw
tantrums
on
the
set,
and
misbehaved
with
the
crew.
The
Anupamaa
producer
claimed
that
Shehzada's
'disregard
for
work
ethics
was
evident
from
the
first
day
of
YRKKH
shoot'.
He
said
that
Pratiksha
failed
to
meet
the
requirements
of
her
character
and
hence,
her
contract
was
terminated.
"Recent
events
have
prompted
Directors
Kut
Production
to
take
a
firm
stance
against
unprofessional
behavior
displayed
by
two
actors
from
the
TV
show
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
Shehzada
Dhami,
and
Pratiksha
Honmukhe.
Shehzada
Dhami's
disregard
for
work
ethics
became
evident
from
day
one,
as
he
consistently
threw
tantrums
and
mistreated
the
crew," Rajan
Shahi
said
in
his
official
statement
as
quoted
as
saying
by
BollywoodLife.
YEH
RISHTA
KYA
KEHLATA
HAI:
SHEHZADA
DHAMI'S
REACTION
WHEN
ASKED
TO
LEAVE
THE
SET
Shruti
Ulfat,
who
played
Shehzada
Dhami's
on-screen
mother
in
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai,
revealed
his
reaction
when
Rajan
Shahi
asked
him
to
leave
the
set.
The
Sasural
Genda
Phool
actress,
while
interacting
with
a
portal,
said
that
the
sudden
decision
was
unexpected.
She
added
that
Shehzada
was
unaware
about
the
major
change
as
he
was
not
shooting
for
Yeh
Rishta
that
day.
He
was
called
on
the
sets
for
a
meeting.
"I
just
know
that
the
two
left
silently.
I
feel
sorry
for
both
of
them,
more
for
Pratiksha
as
it
was
her
first
step
in
her
career,"
Shruti
Ulfat
told
Tellychakkar.
She
further
stated
that
she
felt
sorry
for
Pratiksha
as
it
was
her
first
TV
show.
The
actress
added
that
things
didn't
happen
overnight
as
no
producer
would
take
such
a
major
risk
and
replace
the
lead
and
put
his
show
at
stake.