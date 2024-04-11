English Edition
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Controversy: Did Shivangi Joshi REACT To Shehzada Dhami-Pratiksha Honmukhe's Replac

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Controversy: Shivangi Joshi, who attended the Eid 2024 party on the sets of Anupamaa, was asked to comment on YRKKH controversy after Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Dhami were fired from the serial.

The TV diva, who shot to fame after playing the role of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, refused to speak about the controversy. She maintained that it would be wrong to comment without knowing about the subject matter.

Dodging the question, the Balika Vadhu actress said that it is not right to share thoughts about an event which she is not fully aware about.

Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 23:11 [IST]
