Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Controversy: Did Shivangi Joshi REACT To Shehzada Dhami-Pratiksha Honmukhe's Replac

Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
Controversy:
Shivangi
Joshi,
who
attended
the
Eid
2024
party
on
the
sets
of
Anupamaa,
was
asked
to
comment
on
YRKKH
controversy
after
Shehzada
Dhami
and
Pratiksha
Dhami
were
fired
from
the
serial.
The
TV
diva,
who
shot
to
fame
after
playing
the
role
of
Naira
in
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai,
refused
to
speak
about
the
controversy.
She
maintained
that
it
would
be
wrong
to
comment
without
knowing
about
the
subject
matter.
Dodging
the
question,
the
Balika
Vadhu
actress
said
that
it
is
not
right
to
share
thoughts
about
an
event
which
she
is
not
fully
aware
about.
Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 23:11 [IST]