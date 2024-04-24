English Edition
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Controversy: YRKKH Actress Takes Dig At Shehzada Dhami, Says 'Kis Baat Ka Attitude'

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Controversy YRKKH Actress Takes Dig At Shehzada Dhami Says Kis Baat Ka Attitude

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Controversy: Niyati Joshi, while interacting with the media, spoke about Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe's exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress claimed that Shehzada had attitude issues and she knew the makers might take a drastic decision against him.

While the production house accused Shehzada of misbehaving with the crew on the set, the Choti Sarrdaarni actor remained tight-lipped about the development. Wondering what Niyati Joshi said about Shehzada Dhami? She expressed her displeasure over the way he behaved with the people on the set. She said that Shehzada never greeted the co-stars or team members while coming on the set for shooting his scenes in YRKKH.

