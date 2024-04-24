Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Controversy: YRKKH Actress Takes Dig At Shehzada Dhami, Says 'Kis Baat Ka Attitude'

Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
Controversy:
Niyati
Joshi,
while
interacting
with
the
media,
spoke
about
Shehzada
Dhami
and
Pratiksha
Honmukhe's
exit
from
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai.
The
actress
claimed
that
Shehzada
had
attitude
issues
and
she
knew
the
makers
might
take
a
drastic
decision
against
him.
While
the
production
house
accused
Shehzada
of
misbehaving
with
the
crew
on
the
set,
the
Choti
Sarrdaarni
actor
remained
tight-lipped
about
the
development.
Wondering
what
Niyati
Joshi
said
about
Shehzada
Dhami?
She
expressed
her
displeasure
over
the
way
he
behaved
with
the
people
on
the
set.
She
said
that
Shehzada
never
greeted
the
co-stars
or
team
members
while
coming
on
the
set
for
shooting
his
scenes
in
YRKKH.
