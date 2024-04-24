Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai New Cast Fees: Per-Episode Salaries Of Samridhii, Rohit & Others Revealed

Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
New
Cast
Salary:
Rajan
Shahi's
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
premiered
on
Star
Plus
in
2009
and
celebrated
its
15th
anniversary
in
January
earlier
this
year.
Regarded
as
one
of
the
most
successful
shows
in
the
history
of
Indian
television,
this
family
drama
currently
focuses
on
the
fourth
generation.
After
Harshad
Chopda
and
Pranali
Rathod's
exits
last
year,
Samridhii
Shukla,
Shehzada
Dhami,
and
Pratiksha
Honmukhe
entered
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
as
the
new
protagonists
Abhira,
Armaan,
and
Ruhi
respectively.
Last
month,
producer
Rajan
Shahi
terminated
Shehzada
and
Pratiksha
due
to
unprofessionalism.
Later,
Rohit
Purohit
and
Garvita
Sidhwani
entered
the
top-rated
Star
Plus
show
as
new
Armaan
and
Ruhi
respectively.
Slowly
and
steadily,
even
they're
making
their
place
in
the
hearts
of
YRKKH
loyal
fanbase.
In
the
ongoing
storyline
of
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai,
Abhira
and
Armaan
are
growing
closer
to
each
other,
while
Ruhi
remains
in
love
with
Armaan.
Amidst
these
developments,
a
recent
promo
revealed
that
Ruhi
is
determined
to
separate
AbhiMaan
and
will
ask
Armaan
for
a
divorce
from
Abhira.
However,
in
the
article
we'll
talk
about
the
salaries
of
the
new
YRKKH
cast.
Wondering
how
much
money
Samridhii,
Rohit
and
cast
members
are
getting
for
their
roles?
Here's
all
you
need
to
know.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 19:54 [IST]