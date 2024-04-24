Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai New Cast Fees: Per-Episode Salaries Of Samridhii, Rohit & Others Revealed

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai New Cast Salary: Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai premiered on Star Plus in 2009 and celebrated its 15th anniversary in January earlier this year. Regarded as one of the most successful shows in the history of Indian television, this family drama currently focuses on the fourth generation.

After Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's exits last year, Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami, and Pratiksha Honmukhe entered Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as the new protagonists Abhira, Armaan, and Ruhi respectively. Last month, producer Rajan Shahi terminated Shehzada and Pratiksha due to unprofessionalism.

Later, Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sidhwani entered the top-rated Star Plus show as new Armaan and Ruhi respectively. Slowly and steadily, even they're making their place in the hearts of YRKKH loyal fanbase.

In the ongoing storyline of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhira and Armaan are growing closer to each other, while Ruhi remains in love with Armaan. Amidst these developments, a recent promo revealed that Ruhi is determined to separate AbhiMaan and will ask Armaan for a divorce from Abhira.

However, in the article we'll talk about the salaries of the new YRKKH cast. Wondering how much money Samridhii, Rohit and cast members are getting for their roles? Here's all you need to know.