Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai NEW Episode Twist: What Will Happen In YRKKH In Tonight Episode?

Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
twist:
YRKKH
has
remained
in
the
headlines
ever
since
Pratiksha
Honmukhe
and
Shehzada
Dhami
were
replaced
from
the
show.
In
a
shocking
development,
Rajan
Shahi
announced
the
termination
of
their
contracts.
Last
month,
he
released
a
long
statement
to
confirm
that
the
two
celebs
have
been
fired
from
the
serial.
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
airs
from
Monday
to
Sunday
on
Star
Plus
at
9:30pm.
It
is
one
of
the
longest
running
shows
on
Indian
television
along
with
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah.