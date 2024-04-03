Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai No-Affair Clause: Star Plus LEAD Reacts On New Diktat After Shehzada Dhami's EXIT

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai No Affair Clause: Star Plus' hit show has been grabbing eyeballs ever since the makers fired Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe on the set. In a major development, Rajan Shahi announced the exit of the two celebs, who joined the serial after the generation leap in November 2023.

WHY SHEHZADA DHAMI WAS FIRED FROM YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI?

Rajan Shahi released a statement, accusing Shehzada Dhami of not having any regard for ethics. He alleged that the Choti Sarrdaarni actor misbehaved with the crew on the set and threw tantrums. His allegations set several tongues wagging as he terminated the contract of the lead actor.

Rajan Shahi, who also produces Anupamaa, said that the makers took a stand against Shehzada and Pratiksha due to their unprofessionalism. He added that Dhami's 'disregard for ethics was visible from the first day of shoot'.

"Recent events have prompted Directors Kut Production to take a firm stance against unprofessional behavior displayed by two actors from the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Shehzada Dhami, and Pratiksha Honmukhe. Shehzada Dhami's disregard for work ethics became evident from day one, as he consistently threw tantrums and mistreated the crew," Rajan Shahi said in his official statement as quoted as saying by BollywoodLife.