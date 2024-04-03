Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai No-Affair Clause: Star Plus LEAD Reacts On New Diktat After Shehzada Dhami's EXIT

Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
No
Affair
Clause:
Star
Plus'
hit
show
has
been
grabbing
eyeballs
ever
since
the
makers
fired
Shehzada
Dhami
and
Pratiksha
Honmukhe
on
the
set.
In
a
major
development,
Rajan
Shahi
announced
the
exit
of
the
two
celebs,
who
joined
the
serial
after
the
generation
leap
in
November
2023.
WHY
SHEHZADA
DHAMI
WAS
FIRED
FROM
YEH
RISHTA
KYA
KEHLATA
HAI?
Rajan
Shahi
released
a
statement,
accusing
Shehzada
Dhami
of
not
having
any
regard
for
ethics.
He
alleged
that
the
Choti
Sarrdaarni
actor
misbehaved
with
the
crew
on
the
set
and
threw
tantrums.
His
allegations
set
several
tongues
wagging
as
he
terminated
the
contract
of
the
lead
actor.
Rajan
Shahi,
who
also
produces
Anupamaa,
said
that
the
makers
took
a
stand
against
Shehzada
and
Pratiksha
due
to
their
unprofessionalism.
He
added
that
Dhami's
'disregard
for
ethics
was
visible
from
the
first
day
of
shoot'.
"Recent
events
have
prompted
Directors
Kut
Production
to
take
a
firm
stance
against
unprofessional
behavior
displayed
by
two
actors
from
the
TV
show
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
Shehzada
Dhami,
and
Pratiksha
Honmukhe.
Shehzada
Dhami's
disregard
for
work
ethics
became
evident
from
day
one,
as
he
consistently
threw
tantrums
and
mistreated
the
crew," Rajan
Shahi
said
in
his
official
statement
as
quoted
as
saying
by
BollywoodLife.