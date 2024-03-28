Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Controversy | Pratiksha Honmukhe DELETES Note About Her Exit: People Can Be Cruel…

Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
Update:
Pratiksha
Honmukhe,
known
for
her
portrayal
of
Ruhi
Birla
Poddar
in
the
ongoing
TV
show
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai,
has
penned
a
heartfelt
note
bidding
farewell
to
her
character
among
the
ongoing
controversy.
The
actress,
along
with
actor
and
rumoured
beau
Shehzada
Dhami,
who
played
Armaan,
was
thrown
out
by
the
show's
producer,
Rajan
Shahi,
due
to
unprofessionalism.
Earlier
today
(March
28),
Pratiksha
Honmukhe
took
to
social
media
and
express
her
heartfelt
gratitude
for
her
journey
in
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai.
The
air
hostress-turned-actress
posted
a
video
montage
on
Instagram
featuring
her
scenes
from
long-running
Star
Plus
show.
In
the
caption,
she
expressed
her
emotional
connection
to
the
character
of
Ruhi
and
how
her
time
in
front
of
the
camera
has
influenced
her
as
an
artist.
PRATIKSHA
HONMUKHE
PENS
LONG
NOTE
ON
YEH
RISHTA
KYA
KEHLATA
HAI
EXIT
Pratiksha
wrote,
"Ruhi
wasn't
just
a
character
for
me
it
was
an
emotion!!I
Still
remember
the
first
day
of
my
shoot
which
wasn't
easy
at
all..
everything
was
very
new
for
me..never
ever
I
had
faced
the
camera
in
my
life
before
but
that
day
I
understood
the
power
of
facing
the
camera
and
the
power
of
an
artist..though
I
was
a
like
a
headless
chicken
but
still
tried
to
give
my
110%..
digged
into
myself
and
tried
to
find
out
that
what
should
I
do
more
to
portray
and
perform
Ruhi
effortlessly
and
gracefully..read
each
and
every
screenplay
just
to
understand
everything
clearly.."
Notably,
in
her
message,
she
also
subtly
criticized
some
individuals
she
encountered
while
portraying
Ruhi
on
the
set.
She
continued,
"met
few
good
and
bad
people
during
this
journey
got
to
know
that
not
every
person
know's
the
real
meaning
of
humanity.
got
to
know
that
it's
very
easy
for
people
to
judge
you
or
to
comment
on
you
because
you
are
a
public
figure,
they
will
not
think
even
once
before
judging
you.
Understood
that
people
can
really
be
cruel
and
can
say
mean
things
for
real
without
even
thinking
the
repercussions
of
it..."
Summing
up
her
journey
and
YRKKH
experience,
she
wrote,
"learnt
that
you
can
be
at
the
most
successful
point
of
your
life
and
your
mental
health
can
totally
fall
down..Life
happened
,
but
most
importantly
I
learned
who
deserves
a
seat
on
my
table
and
who
will
never
sit
at
it
again.I
am
forever
grateful
for
this
beautiful
opportunity
learned
lots
of
things
professionally
and
personally!
Never
ever
I
can
forget
RUHİ
in
my
life
and
Thankyou
so
much
you
all
for
loving
Ruhi
so
much.
I
LOVEYOU
ALL"
WHY
PRATIKSHA
HONMUKHE
DELETED
HER
POST?
However,
in
a
surprising
turn
of
events,
Pratiksha
later
deleted
her
Instagram
post.
Take
a
look
at
the
now-deleted
note
here:
While
the
actress
hasn't
revealed
the
reason
behind
deleting
the
post,
social
media
buzz
suggests
that
she
took
this
decision
due
to
online
trolling
and
hatred.
Well,
trolling
culture
has
taking
over
the
internet
and
we
totally
condemn
it.
Story first published: Thursday, March 28, 2024, 22:00 [IST]