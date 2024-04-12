English Edition
circle Bigg Boss
bredcrumb bredcrumb

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Did Rajan Shahi Get Notice From Star Plus For Drop In TRPs?

By
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Did Rajan Shahi Get Notice From Star Plus For Drop In TRPs Samridhii Shukla Show To Go Off Air

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twist: It's not a cakewalk to run a show for over 15 years. At a time when many daily soaps have ended within six months of launch, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to entertain the audience for over one-and-a-half decade. Shows are launched every month but only a few are able to strike a bond with the viewers.

DID YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI GET NOTICE FROM STAR PLUS?

Star Plus, as a channel, is known for only keeping those shows on air that garner a TVR of over 2. It has decided to shift Pandya Store to the 6:30pm slot to make way for Kuch Khatta Meetha Pyaar from next month.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Faltu, Banni Chow Home Delivery performed well at the 9pm slot; however, the channel axed them as it could not cross the 2-TVR mark. Udne Ki Aasha replaced Mohit Malik starter Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si last month.

Comments

More From FilmiBeat
Prev
Next
Read more about: yeh rishta kya kehlata hai

Advertisement

Latest Stories
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X
Close
X