Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Did Rajan Shahi Get Notice From Star Plus For Drop In TRPs?

Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
twist:
It's
not
a
cakewalk
to
run
a
show
for
over
15
years.
At
a
time
when
many
daily
soaps
have
ended
within
six
months
of
launch,
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
has
managed
to
entertain
the
audience
for
over
one-and-a-half
decade.
Shows
are
launched
every
month
but
only
a
few
are
able
to
strike
a
bond
with
the
viewers.
DID
YEH
RISHTA
KYA
KEHLATA
HAI
GET
NOTICE
FROM
STAR
PLUS?
Star
Plus,
as
a
channel,
is
known
for
only
keeping
those
shows
on
air
that
garner
a
TVR
of
over
2.
It
has
decided
to
shift
Pandya
Store
to
the
6:30pm
slot
to
make
way
for
Kuch
Khatta
Meetha
Pyaar
from
next
month.
Baatein
Kuch
Ankahee
Si,
Faltu,
Banni
Chow
Home
Delivery
performed
well
at
the
9pm
slot;
however,
the
channel
axed
them
as
it
could
not
cross
the
2-TVR
mark.
Udne
Ki
Aasha
replaced
Mohit
Malik
starter
Baatein
Kuch
Ankahee
Si
last
month.