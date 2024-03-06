Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai | When Will Rohit Return To YRKKH? Shivam Khajuria Reveals ‘Bahut Acha Track…’

Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
Update:
Celebrating
its
remarkable
15th
year,
the
Star
Plus
drama
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai,
produced
by
Rajan
Shahi's
Director's
Kut
Productions,
continues
to
enthrall
its
dedicated
audience.
After
a
significant
storyline
shift
last
year
due
to
the
fourth
generation
leap,
the
long-running
family
show
welcomed
Samridhii
Shukla
and
Shehzada
Dhami
as
its
new
leads,
portraying
Abhira
and
Armaan.
Despite
initial
challenges,
the
introduction
of
the
new
generation
in
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
has
received
acclaim
from
viewers,
propelling
the
daily
sopa
back
into
the
top
five
highest-rated
fiction
shows.
Additionally,
the
creative
team
has
been
trying
to
introduce
twists
and
turns
to
maintain
audience
interest.
YEH
RISHTA
KYA
KEHLATA
HAI
CURRENT
TRACK
The
current
track
of
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
revolves
around
the
equation
between
Ruhi
(Pratiksha
Honmukhe),
Armaan
(Shehzada
Dhami),
and
Abhira
(Samridhii
Shukla).
Ever
since
Rohit
went
missing,
Ruhi
is
trying
to
get
closer
to
Armaan
and
is
jealous
of
his
bond
with
Abhira.
Interestingly,
there's
still
no
update
about
Rohit
and
the
Poddar
family
has
now
accepted
his
death.
Amid
all
this,
a
section
of
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
viewers
are
hoping
for
Rohit's
re-entry
soon
so
that
Abhira
and
Armaan
can
finally
fall
in
love
and
Ruhi
doesn't
come
between
them.
Wondering
whether
Rohit
will
make
a
comeback
in
the
Star
Plus
show
or
not?
Well,
Shivam
Khajuria
has
finally
reacted
to
the
same.
SHIVAM
KHAJURIA
REACTS
TO
ROHIT'S
COMEBACK
IN
YEH
RISHTA
KYA
KEHLATA
HAI
The
talented
actor
has
revealed
that
Rohit
is
going
to
return
to
the
Poddar
house
very
soon.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Revealing
the
same,
the
actor
told
Bollywood
Life,
"Mai
jaldi
ane
wala
hu.
Jaise
bhi
aunga
but
bahut
accha
track
ane
wala
hai.
Jaldi
hi
aaunga.
Poddars
ne
show
mein
Rohit
ki
death
ko
accept
kar
liya
hai.
But
in
TV
shows
when
you
accept
death
only
then
the
twist
starts.
Now,
that
they
have
accepted
the
death,
twists
will
happen
soon.
Rohit
will
be
back
with
fun,
drama
and
intensity.
Intensity
bhi
ayega
aur
bahut
bada
jhatka
lagega."
For
those
who
are
unaware,
Ruhi
used
to
ignore
Rohit
after
their
marriage
post
which
he
descovered
about
her
relationship
with
Armaan.
Soon
after,
Rohit
went
missing
abruptly
as
his
car
was
discovered
fallen
off
a
cliff,
leading
everyone
to
assume
that
he's
dead.
Despite
this,
Dadisa
refused
to
accept
his
death
until
his
body
was
found.
Eventually,
the
Poddars
have
began
to
come
to
terms
with
Rohit's
alleged
demise.
Dadisa
even
granted
Ruhi
her
freedom,
permitting
Manish
Goenka
to
arrange
her
remarriage.
However,
it'll
be
interesting
to
see
how
Rohit's
re-entry
will
affect
the
lives
of
Ruhi,
Abhira,
and
Armaan.