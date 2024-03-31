YouTuber Elvish Yadav's Legal Troubles Mount As Gurugram Police Books Him Over Using Snakes Illegally In Video

On
March
30,
2024,
YouTuber
Elvish
Yadav
found
himself
in
hot
water
as
he
faced
police
action
in
Gurugram.
This
comes
after
his
recent
release
from
jail,
where
he
spent
five
days
following
his
arrest
by
Noida
Police
in
a
case
involving
snake
venom.
The
latest
police
booking
in
Gurugram
involves
both
Elvish
Yadav
and
singer
Rahul
Yadav,
also
known
as
Fazalpuria.
The
duo
is
accused
of
using
prohibited
snakes
in
their
video
content,
an
act
that
has
drawn
legal
scrutiny.
The
Gurugram
Police's
move
to
book
Yadav
and
Fazalpuria
was
prompted
by
a
court
order.
This
legal
directive
came
after
animal
rights
activist
Saurabh
Gupta,
associated
with
BJP
MP
Maneka
Gandhi's
People
for
Animals
(PFA),
filed
a
plea.
Gupta's
concerns
were
rooted
in
a
video
that
featured
prohibited
snakes,
a
violation
of
the
Wildlife
(Protection)
Act,
1972.
Despite
Gupta's
efforts,
including
a
police
complaint
and
a
direct
appeal
to
the
Gurugram
Commissioner
last
year,
no
immediate
action
was
taken
until
recently.
Elvish
Yadav's
legal
troubles
do
not
end
here.
He
currently
faces
three
separate
cases
in
the
Delhi-NCR
region.
Two
of
these
cases
are
related
to
his
dealings
with
rare
snakes,
while
the
third
stems
from
an
incident
where
he
allegedly
assaulted
fellow
YouTuber
Maxtern.
One
particularly
controversial
case
involves
Yadav's
confession
of
supplying
snake
venom
for
use
at
a
rave
party
in
Noida.
This
rave
was
actually
orchestrated
by
PFA
as
part
of
a
sting
operation
to
uncover
illegal
activities
involving
snake
venom.
In
addition
to
these
cases,
there
have
been
multiple
complaints
lodged
against
Yadav,
accusing
him
of
threatening
behavior.
The
video
that
triggered
the
latest
legal
action
was
shot
in
Earth
Iconic
Mall,
Gurugram,
showcasing
the
use
of
banned
snakes.
Upon
securing
bail,
Elvish
Yadav
took
to
social
media
to
reflect
on
his
experiences
and
the
tumultuous
week
he
endured.
He
expressed
gratitude
towards
both
supporters
and
detractors,
choosing
to
focus
on
moving
forward
positively.
"The
one
week
that
went
by,
no
doubt,
was
a
very
bad
phase
of
life.
Let's
start
a
new
chapter
on
a
positive
note," Yadav
shared
in
a
video
message
to
his
followers,
signaling
his
intent
to
resume
his
work
despite
recent
setbacks.
Elvish
Yadav's
ongoing
legal
battles
and
public
statements
demonstrate
the
complex
interplay
of
social
media
influence,
legal
accountability,
and
wildlife
protection
efforts.
As
these
cases
unfold,
they
highlight
the
importance
of
adhering
to
laws
designed
to
safeguard
the
environment
and
its
inhabitants.