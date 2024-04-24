Yuvika Chaudhary-Prince Narula Expecting 1st Child? Actress BREAKS SILENCE After Pregnancy Rumour Goes Viral

Yuvika
Chaudhary
Reacts
To
Pregnancy
Rumours
With
Prince
Narula:
Yuvika
Chaudhary
and
prince
narula,
are
one
of
the
most
love
couples
in
the
Television
industry.
The
duo
got
married
on
October
12,
2018.
On
Tuesday
(April
23),
rumours
spread
like
a
wildfire
that
Yuvika-Price
are
all
set
to
embrace
parenthood
soon.
The
reports
allegedly
claimed
that
the
couple
is
expecting
their
first
child
after
6
years
of
their
marriage.
Soon
after
this
news
broke
out,
fans
and
well
wishers
started
sending
congratulatory
messages
to
the
couple.
However,
the
Om
Shanti
Om
actress
has
finally
broke
her
silence
on
the
ongoing
reports.
Yuvika
Chaudhary
Breaks
Silence
On
Pregnancy
Rumours
Amid
pregnancy
rumours,
Yuvika
Chaudhary
made
a
dazzling
appearance
last
night
at
the
sangeet
ceremony
of
comedian-actor
Krushna
Abhishek's
sister
Arti
Singh
and
Dipak
Chauhan.
On
Thursday,
Yuvik
has
finally
reacted
to
her
ongoing
pregnancy
rumours.
Talking
to
HT,
the
actress
dismissed
the
viral
pregnancy
rumours
with
a
chuckle
and
said,
"Well,
it
is
not
at
all
true.
We
are
not
pregnant,"
She
continued,
"I
don't
know
how
these
rumours
started,
and
found
them
amusing.
I
wondered
how
the
world
knew
about
my
pregnancy
before
me.
People
find
something
to
write
about
and
things
just
escalate.
So,
there
is
no
point
reacting
to
it.
I
just
read
about
the
reports
and
laughed.
We
are
not
the
ones
who
would
hide
the
news.
When
we
are
expecting,
we
will
announce
and
share
the
happy
news
with
the
world".
The
whirlwind
of
rumours
about
Prince-Yuvika
expecting
their
first
child
started
after
the
former's
latest
appearance
on
Bharti
Singh-Haarsh
Limbachiyaa's
podcast.
I
the
show,
Bharti
jokingly
asked
Prince
about
the
arrival
of
their
baby.
She
asked,
"When
is
Golla
coming?"
To
which,
the
MTV
Roadies
S12
winner
instantly
replied,
"Very
soon."
Yuvika
Chaudhary-Prince
Narula
Love
Story
Prince
Narula
and
Yuvika
Chaudhary
met
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
9
house.
The
duo
were
co-contestants
in
the
Salman
Khan-hoosted
controversial
reality.
Soon
they
fell
in
love
and
started
dating
after
the
show
got
over.