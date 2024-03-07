Zee Rishtey Awards 2024 Telecast Date, Time: ZRA Celebrates Shabir Ahluwalia's 25 Yrs In Industry

After
entertaining
viewers
with
stories
and
characters
that
have
found
their
place
in
their
hearts,
Zee
TV
is
all
set
to
enthrall
the
audience
yet
again
with
its
annual
celebration
of
the
Zee
Rishtey
Awards.
Year
after
year,
the
grand
extravaganza
has
celebrated
the
deeply
cherished
relationships
that
the
viewers
have
with
their
favorite
Zee
TV
characters
while
awarding
the
finest
work
by
the
actors,
directors,
producers,
creative
teams,
and
technicians.
However,
this
year,
with
Holi
just
around
the
corner,
what
better
platform
for
families
to
come
together
and
celebrate
the
festival
of
colours
than
the
Zee
Rishtey
Awards?
So,
get
set
for
a
splash
of
vibrant
colours
as
the
Zee
Kutumb
comes
together
to
celebrate
familial
bonds
with
a
night
full
of
splendid
performances,
lively
banter,
and
light-hearted
pranks
because
-
BURA
NA
MAANO,
FAMILY
HAI!
On
this
special
night,
as
we
celebrate
and
honour
the
finest
work
in
the
television
industry,
a
special
tribute
was
given
to
one
of
the
most
popular
actors,
Shabir
Ahluwalia
for
completing
25
years
in
the
industry.
He
received
the
'Zee
Iconic
Award'
from
his
parents,
who
surprised
him
on
stage
right
after
his
wife
gave
a
special
speech
for
him.
This
whole
special
moment
got
Shabir
emotional
and
left
him
teary-eyed.
Shabir's
wife,
Kanchi
Kaul
said,
"One
becomes
an
icon
through
his
thinking,
behaviour
and
character
in
life.
In
the
past
25
years,
he
has
shown
and
followed
his
passion
with
a
lot
of
dedication.
In
these
25
years,
he
has
received
a
lot
of
love
and
achieved
great
things,
but
every
day
he
still
chooses
to
live
with
humility.
Some
people
are
just
born
with
a
divine
soul
and
I
believe
he
is
one
of
them.
I
have
known
him
for
the
past
15
years
and
not
even
once
has
he
thought
or
done
bad
to
anyone
or
anything,
which
is
really
unheard
of.
There
is
no
one
like
Shabir,
it's
been
a
glorious
25
years
and
I
am
so
grateful
that
I
have
you
(Shabir),
I
have
my
family,
we
all
are
very
proud
of
you.
Our
kids
will
be
jumping
with
this
award
when
you
come
home.
One
of
the
things
that
I
love
the
most
about
him
is
whenever
he
finishes
work,
he
just
wants
to
come
back
home
to
us.
I
am
very
proud
of
you,
congratulations
and
many
many
more
years
of
you
entertaining
everybody
and
being
the
best
human
being
ever."
Shabir
said,
"Iconic
moments
are
iconic
in
itself,
and
I
can't
believe
it's
happening
to
me.
From
Hip
Hip
Hurray
to
Pyaar
Ka
Pehla
Naam
Radha
Mohan,
the
reason
I
am
here
today
is
because
of
the
people
I've
met
and
worked
with
throughout
my
life,
both
on-screen
and
off-screen.
This
is
the
kind
of
job
where
there
are
hundreds
of
people
behind
you,
helping
you
to
do
your
best.
It's
not
just
about
you,
but
the
entire
team
and
unit
that
ensures
you
do
your
job
well
and
live
a
comfortable
life
as
an
actor.
This
award
is
not
just
for
me,
but
for
everyone
who
has
been
a
part
of
my
journey.
Thank
you
to
Zee
for
felicitating
me
with
this
award.
I
love
you
all,
you
are
like
family
to
me!"
While
Shabir's
emotional
speech
will
leave
you
overwhelmed,
wait
till
you
watch
more
such
heart-touching
moments
at
Danube
Properties' Zee
Rishtey
Awards.
Experience
the
spectacular
celebration
of
Danube
Properties'
Zee
Rishtey
Awards
on
March
10th
at
7
pm,
exclusively
on
Zee
TV.