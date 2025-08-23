13 Years Of Kanwar Dhillon: From Udne Ki Aasha To Pandya Store, A Look At His Best Roles So Far

13 Years Of Kanwar Dhillon: Kanwar Dhillon has completed 13 years in the television industry, and his acting journey is filled with memorable performances. Known for his versatile roles and natural charm, Kanwar has managed to win over viewers across different shows. As he celebrates this milestone, let's take a look at some of his standout characters that made him a favorite among TV fans.

Udne Ki Aasha

Currently, Kanwar Dhillon is seen in Udne Ki Aasha, where he plays Sachin. This role shows him in a refreshing new avatar - a genuine and lovable young man who shares a strong relationship with Sailee, played by Neha Harsora. The character has once again given Kanwar the chance to showcase his acting skills with both emotional and light-hearted moments. One of the highest-rated shows on TV currently, Udne Ki Aasha has proved to be the biggest turning point in his career so far.

Pandya Store

One of his most popular roles has been Shiva Pandya in Pandya Store. The show gave him wide recognition, and his portrayal of the intense, emotional yet loving Shiva was loved by audiences. His chemistry with Alice Kaushik, who played Raavi, became one of the biggest highlights of the show and earned him immense appreciation.

Internet Wala Love

Before these, Kanwar was also part of Internet Wala Love. Playing the character of Samrat Mittal, he brought out a layered personality with both charm and shades of negativity. The role was different from his earlier work and highlighted his ability to adapt to complex characters.

Naa Bole Tum Naa Maine Kuch Kaha 2

Kanwar's acting journey also includes Naa Bole Tum Naa Maine Kuch Kaha 2, where he played Aditya Bhatnagar. Despite featuring a super-talented cast, Kanwar managed to stand out with his confident performance and left a lasting impression on viewers.

With every role, Kanwar Dhillon has proved his talent and versatility. Completing 13 successful years in the television world, he continues to shine and remains one of the most promising actors of his generation. Fans are now excited to see what new milestones he will achieve in the coming years.