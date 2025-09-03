5 Times Anita Hassanandani Proved She’s The OG Boss Lady Of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon

Chhoriyan Chali Gaon has been a journey of grit, emotions, and resilience, but one name that stands out through it all is Anita Hassanandani. Anita Hassanandani's journey has been filled with powerful moments where she has showcased strength, loyalty, and heart. From taking bold stands to excelling in tasks, Anita has consistently proved why she deserves the title of the ultimate boss lady of the gaon. Here are five standout moments from her journey.

1. Standing Up for Friendship

During nominations, when Erika expressed her wish to nominate Aishwarya Khare, Anita firmly opposed the idea. With Aishwarya absent at that moment, Anita promised to fight for her friend and ensure she wasn't unfairly targeted. Her loyalty became a true testament to her bond and values.

2. A Mother's Instinct in the Babysitting Task

In a special task where contestants had to babysit, Anjum immediately pointed out that it was "for Anita." True to expectations, Anita cared for the baby with love and gentleness, even tearing up when reminded of her own son, Aarav. The child fell asleep peacefully in her arms, leaving everyone touched.

3. Winning the "Chhori No. 1" Title

In a Mahabharat-themed performance task, Anita stunned everyone by portraying multiple characters with conviction. Her strong stage presence earned her a place in the top two alongside Anjum, and eventually, she was crowned Chhori No. 1.

4. Performing the Kanyadan

In one of the most emotional episodes, Anita performed the kanyadan for a village couple. She described it as a blessing and thanked God for allowing her to relive such a sacred ritual, making the moment unforgettable.

5. Stepping forward for better infrastructure of Bamuliya Gaon

During the Agni Pariksha task, Anita chose healthcare as her cause. In this task, Anita fearlessly walked barefoot on a bed of burning coal, surpassed fire rings, without hesitation. This reflected her ability to lead from the front.

From loyalty to leadership, these moments define Anita Hassanandani as the true boss lady of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon.