5 Years Of Anupamaa | Rupali Ganguly Feels Overwhelmed On Her Show's Anniversary: It Was Not My Want But My Ne

5 Years Of Anupamaa: Recently, Star Plus' popular show Anupama completed a glorious five-year journey on television, marking a milestone that reflects its tremendous impact on Indian television. To celebrate this occasion, the makers organized an intimate gathering where the entire cast and media were present. During the event, special mention was made of Deepa Shah, mother of producer Rajan Shahi, who penned the heartfelt story of Anupama. Rupali Ganguly, who essays the titular role of Anupama, expressed deep gratitude to her, calling her the true backbone and inspiration behind the show.

On this occasion, Rupali Ganguly shared an emotional note about what Anupama truly means to her. She said, "For me, Anupama is my papa's dream come true, my mumma's dream come true. It is my parents' blessing; it is my husband's wish for me that I get a new recognition. This show was not my want but my need, and this show I have manifested. God, through Rajan Shahi, has given me this show. Anupama is self-worth, Anupama is self-love,Anupama is self-confidence to me, which came after very struggling days in my life." Her words reflected not just personal gratitude but also the deep connection she shares with the character that has touched millions of hearts.

Since its launch, Anupama has been more than just a television show; it has been an emotion for audiences across the country. With its powerful storytelling, rooted characters, and strong performances, the show has broken stereotypes and set new benchmarks for Indian television dramas. As Anupama steps into another year, its journey continues to inspire viewers, proving why it remains one of Star Plus' most loved shows.