Aami Dakini Cast: Sudha Chandran Joins Sony Entertainment Television’s Show

Veteran actress Sudha Chandran has joined the cast of the popular supernatural drama Aami Dakini. Known for her powerful screen presence and impactful roles, Sudha steps into the character of Rajni - whose entry is set to unravel a new mystery in the show.

Starring Hitesh Bharadwaj (as Ayaan Roy Chowdhary), Rachi Sharma (as Meera Ghosh), and Sheen Dass (as the chilling Dakini), the story takes an intriguing turn with the arrival of this new character.

Speaking about her role, Sudha Chandran shared, "When I was offered the character of Rajni in Aami Dakini, I was quite elated. The show has been able to capture viewers' attention consistently. My character Rajni is layered and harbours her own secrets which will add a mysterious touch to the narrative. I'm looking forward to seeing how the audience connects with her."

With Sudha Chandran now joining the ensemble, the show promises to become even more gripping

