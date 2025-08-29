After Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season, This Popular Show To End In 3 Months. REASON Is...

Photo Credit: Sony TV PR Image

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season Last Episode date: Sony Entertainment Television is known for its quality content, but somehow, the channel has struggled to gain numbers for its fiction shows. While non-fiction properties like Super Dancer 5, Indian Idol have performed well for the Hindi GEC, new shows like Bade Achhe Hai Lagte Hain 4, Aami Dakini and Sai Baba have failed to strike a chord with the audience.

The channel has made several changes in its weekday schedule. While Prithviraj Chauhan moved to a prime time slot, Aami Dakini and BALH season 4 were pushed half-an-hour ahead.

"Following the leap in Prithviraj Chauhan, the channel is confident that the show would strike a chord with the audience. Considering the leap twist, the programming team decided to shift the historical drama to a prime time slot right before Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. Sony TV decided to shift BALH 4 to the 8pm slot as it believes there is less competition on the slot. Star Plus and Colors TV shows are struggling to gain numbers at the same slot and Sony TV wants to experiment and strike when the iron is red hot," our khabri told Filmibeat.

Take a Poll

WHY SONY TV IS ENDING BADE ACHHE LAGTE HAIN NAYA SEASON?

Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda's sizzling chemistry created ripples on the small screen but the ratings never went up. As a result, the channel issued a diktat to the production house to spice up the viewership or shut up. Despite new tracks, the romantic drama couldn't impress the fans.

"Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season is a high-budget show with two popular stars. While the channel and the production house were confident that the show would be able to impress the audience, nothing like that happened. Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda's magical chemistry somehow couldn't save the show that was already marred with poor promotions. The romantic drama was not promoted properly, which caused a dent to the TRPs," our khabri quipped.

WHY IS AAMI DAKINI ENDING? WHEN IS LAST EPISODE? DATE IS...

Aamir Dakini is all set to bid adieu to the audience as the channel has taken up the call. "Despite all the measures and introduction of new characters, the show couldn't strike a chord with the viewers, resulting in low TRPs. After monitoring the ratings for the last few weeks, the programming team has decided to end the show rather than keep it on air amid low numbers. Aami Dakini will be pulled off air due to a drop in viewership next month," a reliable source told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

"Aami Dakini last episode is expected to air on either September 17 or September 19, depending on the schedule of the channel," the source added.

Aami Dakini is not going off air due to budget issues but low TRPs. The show stars Hitesh Bharadwaj and Rachi Sharma in lead roles. Karanvir Bohra recently joined the supernatural thriller.