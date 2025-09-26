Aasif Sheikh On Playing Over 35 Female Characters In Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, ‘It’s About Craft, Not Gender’

Aasif Sheikh , one of the most versatile actors on Indian television, has won millions of hearts with his effortless performances. Best known for his role as Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, he has carved a niche for himself through his adaptability and charm. Over the years, he has essayed more than 350 characters, bringing immense variety to the screen. Interestingly, many of these roles have been played by female characters, a challenge that may deter many male actors. But for Aasif Sheikh, the focus has always been on the craft, not the gender. He recently opened up about his experience, preparation, and what it takes to bring each character to life. Talking about his portrayals, Aasif Sheikh, aka Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, says, "When Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai started, a lot of research and development went into my roles. Slowly, the team began designing different characters and appearances for me, and the audience responded with love. I am grateful to my directors and writers who trusted me and gave me these opportunities. So far, I have portrayed more than 350 characters, and among them, over 35 have been female roles ranging in age from 21 to 80 years. To play any such characters, my first approach is always to consider the variations that can be explored and the impact they will create. With my team's help, we research, take references, and create a sketch before moving to costumes and makeup. Once the look is set, we then define the language, attitude, and body language. Finally, I step into the situation and perform. That is my process, and I truly feel fortunate to bring such diverse shades to life."

Sharing more about his experience, he further adds, "For me, a character is simply a character. Whether male or female does not matter; what matters is the authenticity with which you portray it, because I truly believe it's not about gender, it's about craft. That said, I won't deny that playing a female role requires more effort. From costumes to makeup, the entire transformation process can take hours. I recall that, while playing one of our tracks, which also became popular with the audience, it took almost two and a half hours to get ready. These get-ups demand patience and dedication, especially when the shoot continues for days. But I enjoy doing it."

