Abhishek Sharrma On The Grand Wedding Sequence In Vasudha: It’s Going To Be A Rollercoaster Of Emotions

Actor Abhishek Sharrma, who plays the lead role of Dev in the popular television drama Vasudha, recently opened up about shooting one of the most intense and significant sequences in the show - the much-anticipated wedding track that has already created a buzz following the release of its promo.

Speaking about the experience Abhishek shared, "The experience of shooting this entire sequence was truly incredible. We had around 80 to 90 people on set, with the entire cast present. It was a massive outdoor setup, and when you're surrounded by so many talented individuals, it naturally brings out the best in you. It was overwhelming in the best way, and everything went off smoothly. Hats off to the production and direction teams for their flawless coordination and for ensuring everything was shot in a linear and organized way. The scenes turned out exactly as we had visualized them."

The actor revealed that the sequence required careful planning as the team had only four days to complete the outdoor shoot across multiple locations. "Personally, I love shooting such sequences because they allow me to explore those little emotional nuances and subtle shifts in the character," he added.

When asked about the audience response, Abhishek expressed, "I'm really happy with how fans have reacted to the promo. This is a very crucial part of Dev's journey. It's not in Dev's nature to go against his family or hide things from his mother, but love and Guruji's prophecy drive his choices here. Viewers can expect plenty of twists, drama, and emotional chaos as the truth unfolds. It's going to be a rollercoaster, and I'm excited for the audience to experience it."

With important characters like Hanumant and Dev's mother unaware of the wedding plans, the track promises intense confrontations and high drama, leaving fans eagerly awaiting what comes next in Vasudha.

Known for bringing depth and honesty to his performances, Abhishek Sharrma has won the audience's hearts with his nuanced portrayal of Dev. His ability to balance intensity with vulnerability has made him a standout in the show, and this upcoming sequence is expected to further showcase his strong emotional range as an actor.